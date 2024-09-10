Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Face Off Debate Weeks Ahead US Presidential Election

Amid the buzz over the upcoming US Presidential election, Kamala Harris and opponent Donald Trump are all set to face off in a critical election debate.

Amid the buzz over the upcoming US Presidential election, Kamala Harris and opponent Donald Trump are all set to face off in a critical election debate. The debate will be broadcasted globally by ABC Networks. This crucial debate takes place eight weeks ahead the election which can significantlt impact the outcome.

This will be the first and likely only debate between the two candidates, and it could be a decisive moment in their bid for the presidency. Millions of viewers in the U.S. and around the world are expected to watch the event, which airs at 9 PM ET (1 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST).

The timing of the debate is especially important, as early voting in several states will start shortly after. With such a closely fought contest, even a minor mistake could have a big impact. The debate is particularly crucial for Kamala Harris, as recent polls suggest that over a quarter of voters still feel they don’t know enough about her, in contrast to Donald Trump, who is more familiar to the public.

The Presidential Fight

The upcoming globally televised debate provides Kamala Harris, a seasoned former prosecutor, the opportunity to challenge Donald Trump on several fronts. Trump’s legal troubles, his vocal support for individuals convicted in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, and his frequent misrepresentations of facts offer Harris ample points to exploit during their face-off.

In recent weeks, Trump has launched personal attacks against Harris, some of which have included racist and sexist remarks. Despite this, Harris, 59, holds a significant lead among female voters, according to the latest polls. She is expected to confront Trump on reproductive rights, particularly following his conflicting statements on abortion.

Trump, now 78, will aim to pressure Harris on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and inflation. The 90-minute debate, hosted by ABC News, will take place without an audience and will follow strict rules, including muting each candidate’s microphone when the other is speaking— a move reportedly requested by Trump’s team.

Candidate Strategy

Harris, the first Black and Indian-American woman to serve as Vice President, arrived in Philadelphia a day prior to the debate after spending five days in isolation in Pittsburgh, preparing rigorously. In contrast, Trump’s team has adopted a more laid-back approach, with him arriving just hours before the event and keeping his preparations light ahead of what will be his seventh presidential debate.

While the candidates’ approaches and debate styles are expected to differ greatly, the debate is likely to remain controlled due to the enforcement of microphone muting.