On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at a resort island of Sentosa for their first ever bilateral meet in Singapore. The meeting was marked as a dramatic step in the relations between the two nuclear countries. The two powerful leaders signed documents after the historic summit.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 12 attended the one-on-one meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un along with their respective translators met at a resort island of Sentosa. They shook hands and sat together for a photo session before their formal summit. He termed the 48-minute bilateral meet with Kim as very, very good and said that they will solve a big problem, a big dilemma. Although, the details of the documents are not yet known but both the nuclear-armed leaders wrapped the historic meeting by signing an agreement.

Donald Trump before the historic meeting told the media that he thinks, Kim and he will have a great discussion and the meet will be a tremendous success. Nice to meet you Mr President were the first words shared by Kim to which Trump responded, It is my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.

While Kim told the media persons that the old prejudices and practices work as obstacles in the way forward but we have overcome all of that to meet each other today. In a meeting on denuclearisation of North Korea, US President said that they will take care of it by working together on the matter.

After the meeting, the White House said that the talks with the North Korean leader has moved faster than it expected and the President of States will leave Singapore tonight instead of Wednesday, June 13.

The historic Singapore summit came days after the US President Donald Trump called off the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un due to tremendous anger and open hospitality after he found the North Korean statement. In a letter written to Kim Jong Un, the President told the leader that they will discuss their nuclear capabilities. He even claimed that they have so massive and powerful nuclear that he prays to God they will never have to be used.

