US President Donald Trump will be meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, the President announced on Thursday. The announcement by President Trump has come after North Korea in a goodwill gesture freed 3 US citizens who were received by Donald Trump in US.

President of the United States Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will be meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on June 12 in Singapore. It will for the first time when a sitting US President will be meeting North Korean leader. Donald Trump made the announcement after three US citizens were released by North Korea in a goodwill gesture. The release of 3 US citizens came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang, where the discussions related to Trump and Kim’s meeting were also discussed.

Hoping it to be a world peace event, President Donald Trump took it to Twitter and said, “The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” A few months ago, both the leaders had exchanged heated arguments with each other including warnings to attack with nuclear weapons.

Also Read: Trump pulls out of ‘one-sided’ Iran nuclear deal, calls it ‘defective’

Kim Jong-un while targeting US had threatened US President Donald Trump that he had a nuclear button on his desk. However, while responding back to Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump replied saying, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Leaving the past aside, the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is certainly going to be a world event, which Donald Trump himself believes would be a good chance of doing something very meaningful.

Also Read: Indians accounted for more than 75% of H-1B visas in 2017

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App