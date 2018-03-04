While appreciating Chinese President Xi Jinping over his extended tenure for life, United States President Donald Trump said maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday. US President Donald Trump also added that Xi Jinping is China’s most powerful leaders in a hundred years. Following the remark by Donald Trump, White House denied issuing any statement on the matter. As per Constitution of United States, a President can only serve a maximum of two 4-year terms.

Days after Communist Party of China proposed changes to remove the 2-term Presidential limit in China, United States President Donald Trump has praised China’s President Xi Jinping after it became clear that current Chinese President can serve his country indefinitely. Talking about the matter on the sidelines of a fund-raising event in Florida, Donald Trump said, “He’s now President for life, President for life and he’s great. And look he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

US President Donald Trump added that Xi is the most powerful Chinese president in a hundred years. He is a great gentleman. Political pundits in the United States are considering this comment by United States President as he might be hinting at implementing the same thing in the United States. Following the comment, White House denied issuing any statement on President’s remark. Expressing his views on micro-blogging website Twitter, US Representative Ro Khanna said, “whether remark by President Trump was a joke or not, it is the most un-American sentiment expressed by an American President. George Washington would roll over in his grave.”

As per Constitution of United States, a President can only serve a maximum of two 4-year terms. Former President Franklin Roosevelt was the only President of United States who was elected four times starting in 1932. After 1951 US Constitution amendment Presidential term limited to two terms in office. In order to turn his comment into reality, it would require the initial support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress or support of two-thirds of state legislatures. and then would need to be ratified by three-quarters of the states.

US President Donald Trump had appreciated XI Jinping last year while his visit to China. The new change in Chinese Communist Party’s constitution will be submitted to the lawmakers at the annual full session of the National People’s Congress going to start on March 5.

