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Home > World News > Donald Trump May Trade Strait of Hormuz For Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Agrees To Reopen Key Waterway: Report

Donald Trump May Trade Strait of Hormuz For Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Agrees To Reopen Key Waterway: Report

US President Donald Trump may ease nuclear demands on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects the US 15-point Gaza peace plan.

Trump Iran nuclear deal (Source:AI)
Trump Iran nuclear deal (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 19:20 IST

Following the volatility in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader 2026 Iran US conflict, the United States is reportedly shifting its diplomatic strategy to prioritize the restoration of global shipping lanes. Reports suggest that President Donald Trump may be willing to deprioritize the nuclear issue specifically regarding Iran’s capacity to build a nuclear weapon if Tehran agrees to resume shipping through the waterway.

Strategic Shift on Iran If Terhran Agrees to Open Hormuz

President Trump’s assessment is rooted in the belief that Iran’s nuclear program is currently deterred and severely hampered, as major infrastructure sites were damaged or destroyed during the military engagements. Under this evolving framework, the United States is prepared to maintain the current ceasefire and lift the comprehensive naval blockade currently imposed on Iranian ports, provided that Tehran guarantees the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While the Trump administration previously insisted that any long-term resolution must include strict, verifiable measures to permanently prevent Iran from reviving its nuclear program, the White House is now weighing the immediate global economic necessity of securing the Strait of Hormuz against these long-term non-proliferation goals.

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Israel Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Gaza Peace Plan

In a significant regional development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the 15-point peace plan for Gaza proposed by the Trump administration. During a cabinet meeting held on Sunday, Netanyahu stated categorically that Israel would not withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip until Hamas is genuinely and completely disarmed. The 15-point roadmap, which is being promoted by the US-led Board of Peace, focuses on the removal of heavy weaponry, the dismantling of underground arms production facilities, and the neutralization of the extensive tunnel network. President Trump had previously described this roadmap as a monumental step toward lasting regional peace, but Netanyahu’s rejection places Israel at direct odds with the current US-led initiative

Also Read: Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

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Donald Trump May Trade Strait of Hormuz For Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Agrees To Reopen Key Waterway: Report
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Netanyahu rejects Gaza planstrait of hormuz reopeningTrump Iran nuclear dealUS Iran conflict 2026US naval blockade Iran

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Donald Trump May Trade Strait of Hormuz For Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Agrees To Reopen Key Waterway: Report
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