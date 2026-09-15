LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

A viral photo allegedly showing Donald Trump kissing aide Natalie Harp has sparked online speculation, but visual inconsistencies and possible AI manipulation raise serious doubts about its authenticity.

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks 'Kiss' Rumours. Image Credit:@MrReaganUSA/X
Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks 'Kiss' Rumours. Image Credit:@MrReaganUSA/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 16:43 IST

There is an image widely circulating through social media that seems to capture President of the United States, Donald Trump, kissing his personal aide, Natalie Harp, on a golf field. Nevertheless, the photo is yet to be authenticated and bears characteristics of digital manipulation or artificial intelligence creation.

What Is Captured In The Image?

In the photo, there is a picture of a man wearing a white shirt and light pants together with a blonde woman in a white dress with a golf club and a golf glove. There have been several versions of the picture available, some being blurred while others were clearer.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did It Go Viral?

The image became viral because of Harp’s close relationship to President Trump. She has always been around him and even appeared with him in most of his public appearances.

The Fact Check

A closer look at the higher-resolution version has raised doubts about its authenticity. Several social media users pointed out that the woman in the image appears to have six fingers on one hand, a common flaw seen in AI-generated images. Others flagged additional inconsistencies, including golf clubs placed oddly in the cart, an unusually shaped pin flag without a visible club logo, and the absence of a scar near the president’s ear that is typically visible in verified photographs. Some users also noted that the grainy quality of the image looked out of place given how clear modern smartphone cameras usually are.

Genuine Appearances, Not Genuine Photo

Harp has genuinely accompanied Trump on golf outings before, including at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia earlier this year, and during his recent trip to Ireland where he visited his Doonbeg resort. However, the existence of authentic photographs of the two together does not confirm the viral kissing image is real.

At present, there is no credible evidence supporting the authenticity of the viral photograph. Multiple visual inconsistencies point toward it being a manipulated or AI-generated image rather than a genuine photograph from any confirmed event.

Also Read: Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

RELATED News

Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

Shot Down Over Iran With No Food, Water Or Parachute: How A US Air Force Officer Survived 50 Hours

Zakir Naik Left India In 2016 And Never Came Back, So Why Is His Name Trending Again? The Story Explained

Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AFG: Ravichandran Ashwin Sympathises With Sanju Samson Over Constant Scrutiny — ‘He Must Be Experiencing Difficult Mental Battles’

Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 Controversy: Srinath Narayanan Slams Samarkand Arrangements After India Team Waits 5 Hours for Rooms

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You

Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask SRK Goes Viral; Superstar’s KING Update Has Fans Buzzing: ‘All Broken Is Fixed’

CJP activist assault case: Delhi Court Grants 3 weeks Interim Bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj

IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Marital Dispute With Wife; She Sits in Police Station Whole Night, Stage Protest Outside Home

HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?
Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?
Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?
Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?
Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

QUICK LINKS