Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

There is an image widely circulating through social media that seems to capture President of the United States, Donald Trump, kissing his personal aide, Natalie Harp, on a golf field. Nevertheless, the photo is yet to be authenticated and bears characteristics of digital manipulation or artificial intelligence creation.

What Is Captured In The Image?

In the photo, there is a picture of a man wearing a white shirt and light pants together with a blonde woman in a white dress with a golf club and a golf glove. There have been several versions of the picture available, some being blurred while others were clearer.

Why Did It Go Viral?

The image became viral because of Harp’s close relationship to President Trump. She has always been around him and even appeared with him in most of his public appearances.

The Fact Check

A closer look at the higher-resolution version has raised doubts about its authenticity. Several social media users pointed out that the woman in the image appears to have six fingers on one hand, a common flaw seen in AI-generated images. Others flagged additional inconsistencies, including golf clubs placed oddly in the cart, an unusually shaped pin flag without a visible club logo, and the absence of a scar near the president’s ear that is typically visible in verified photographs. Some users also noted that the grainy quality of the image looked out of place given how clear modern smartphone cameras usually are.

There are 2 versions of a photo that have gone viral that show Trump kissing Natalie Harp.

One version is clear, the other is low res & blurry.

The clear one is the original image & clearly AI generated. (Natalie’s right hand has 6 fingers).

The blurry one is much more… pic.twitter.com/C80lxkIWQb — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 15, 2026

Genuine Appearances, Not Genuine Photo

Harp has genuinely accompanied Trump on golf outings before, including at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia earlier this year, and during his recent trip to Ireland where he visited his Doonbeg resort. However, the existence of authentic photographs of the two together does not confirm the viral kissing image is real.

At present, there is no credible evidence supporting the authenticity of the viral photograph. Multiple visual inconsistencies point toward it being a manipulated or AI-generated image rather than a genuine photograph from any confirmed event.

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