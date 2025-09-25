LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune

Forbes reveals how the Trump family continues to amass wealth through crypto, licensing, and global deals. Donald Trump’s net worth jumped $3B this year. Youngest son Barron is emerging as the family’s crypto prodigy.

Donald Trump family wealth soars: Donald, Barron, and sons earn billions via crypto, licensing, and international business ventures. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 10:20:18 IST

Forbes recently released a detailed breakdown of the Trump family’s finances. The report reveals how President Donald Trump and his children continue to grow their fortunes through cryptocurrency, licensing deals, and international business ventures.

According to Forbes, President Trump’s net worth rose by more than $3 billion over the past year, largely driven by crypto investments and global licensing agreements. At the same time, his youngest son, Barron Trump, may be on track for an even brighter financial future.

Barron Trump: The Family’s Crypto Czar

At just 19, Barron Trump is reportedly worth approximately $150 million, thanks in part to his early introduction of the family to cryptocurrency. President Trump recounted the moment during the launch of his World Liberty Financial crypto company last fall, saying that Barron has “four wallets or something” and that he was initially unsure what a wallet was.

Barron’s wealth includes billions in locked-up crypto tokens, which Forbes only partially counts due to trading restrictions. Once these tokens are unlocked, his net worth could rise to as much as $525 million.

Donald Trump’s Sons Making Huge Fortunes With Crypto Success 

Cryptocurrency has also been a significant earner for Trump’s older sons. Don Jr., 47, and Eric, 41, are valued at $500 million and $750 million, respectively. The brothers co-own the crypto mining venture American Bitcoin and hold stakes in World Liberty Financial. In May, they traveled to the Middle East to finalize a licensing deal for a Trump golf course in Qatar.

While Barron has not yet surpassed his brothers’ earnings, he already leads his eldest sister, Ivanka Trump, whose individual net worth Forbes lists at $100 million. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, is the second-richest member of the family, having surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 2025. His wealth stems from his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, Kushner Companies, and Middle Eastern business backers cultivated during his time as a presidential adviser.

Barron Trump Outpaces Mother Melania Trump

Barron also out-earned his mother, Melania Trump, 55, who made around $20 million last year through her books, speeches, a documentary, and her own meme coin, according to Forbes.

Tiffany Trump, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos, 28, were not included in Forbes’ list. While Tiffany, a Georgetown Law graduate, has kept her career private, Boulos is a business executive from a wealthy family.

Donald Trump Remains at the Top

As the head of the family, Donald Trump remains the wealthiest, with a net worth of $7.3 billion. His $3 billion gain from the previous year boosted him to No. 201 on the Forbes 400 list, climbing 118 spots from 2024. Forbes attributes $2 billion of his growth to crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial and a meme coin, while international licensing deals contributed a substantial portion of the remainder.

QUICK LINKS