But despite the horrific experience, she went back and began an affair with him that lasted 10 months, she added. McDougal said that the guilt of betraying Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, prompted her to quit the stormy relationship with the business magnate. When asked what message she would like to give to the Melania now, Karen said, “What can you say except, ‘I’m sorry — I’m sorry.’”

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal on Friday opened up for the first time about her alleged sexual relationship with now US President Donald Trump. She revealed that the affair started in 2006 and due to mounting guilt, she called it off in 2007. In a startling revelation, she said that the American business tycoon offered her money after their first sexual encounter. During her almost a year-long relationship with Trump, McDougal claimed that she visited several properties, including the private residence of the 71-year-old.

While speaking to CNN in an exclusive interview, former Playmate took on a host of questions and revealed a string of secrets about her secret affair with Donald Trump. Mentioning the first sexual encounter with Trump, Karen McDougal said, “After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually did not take that. I looked at him and said, ‘That’s not me, I’m not that kind of girl.’” She further said, “I started crying, I was really sad — it really hurt me.”

During the interview, the former Playboy model said that she first met Trump when he came to the Playboy Mansion in order to shoot an episode of Celebrity Apprentice in 2006. According to her, Trump struck a conversation and exchanged numbers with her. She also revealed that after an intimate night on his birthday, a string of dates and sexual encounters took place.

