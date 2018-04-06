President Donald Trump has claimed that he did not know that his personal lawyer had made any payment to adult star Stormy Daniels, who claimed that she had had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump. Reports say that the adult star was paid $130,000 just before the US presidential elections by Trump's personal attorney Michael Colen.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday finally broke his silence over the alleged affair between Stephanie Clifford also known as Stormy Daniels. Trump has claimed that he did not know that his personal lawyer paid $130,000 just days before the presidential elections to keep her relationship with Trump secret. Trump also said that he doesn’t know, from where Michael Colen got the money. He further refused to speak up if he ever had Colen set up a fund to cover such expenses, as per reports in a leading daily.

Moreover, this topic came up when Trump was returning to Washington from West Virginia on Air Force One, and he spoke with reporters for about three-and-a-half minutes. This is for the first time that the president has answered the questions about the alleged Hush money payment to the porn star. However, on account of Trump’s remarks, Daniel’s attorney promptly clarified that Trump’s remarks would be falsified if he asserted in a lawsuit. trump even said that if somebody wants to know about the payment, they have to ask about it to his attorney.

In February Cohen said that he had made the payment to Daniel and told reporters that he had not got the money reimbursed by the Trump Organization. However, he didn’t reveal if Trump himself played a role in the payment and knew that the money was made to the porn star. Later in another interview, Cohen declined to answer if Trump knew about the payment and if he had reimbursed the money. Cohen said, “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump.” Meanwhile, the adult star Clifford claimed that in the year 2006, Trump’s wife gave birth to their son and a few months after later she had sex with him and continued to communicate with him for several months.

