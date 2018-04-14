US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria calling it a "direct result" of Russia's failure to keep Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from using chemical weapons. France and Britain are assisting the United States in carrying out the airstrikes, which are currently underway in the war-torn country.

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered precision air strikes on Syria, which was launched in concert with allies France and the United Kingdom. Trump announced the airstrikes as loud explosions lit up the skies and heavy smoke surrounded the Syrian capital. The US President said that the strikes are a direct result of Russia’s failure to keep Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from using chemical weapons. The US, France and Britain are currently carrying out the attack on the Syrian land.

On Friday, Donald Trump gave a televised address from the White House announcing the strikes, he said, “A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.” These strikes have come in the wake of a major poison gas attack that killed at least 60 people on April 7.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime,” the US President further added.

Earlier, China appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate steps in order to tackle the rising use of chemical weapons in Syria. Ma Zhaoxu, the Chinese representative to the United Nations, asked for unity and consensus among the UN partners. “We call on the parties concerned to remain calm, exercise restraint, refrain from any move that may lead to further escalation of the situation, solve the issue peacefully through consultation and dialogue,” he added.

Zhaoxu further said, “Unilaterally taking military action by circumventing the Security Council is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and runs counter to the norms of international law and those governing international relations.” As per the Chinese diplomat, China stands for peace and security in the Middle East and the world at large.

