President Donald Trump has issued an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military forces. The US president said that the Transgender persons or individuals, who have undergone diagnosis of gender dysphoria and that may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery, are disqualified from military service except under limited circumstances.

US President Donald Trump has banned the recruitment of transgender people for all wings of the US military. According to reports, this decision may resonate in core Trump support bases ahead of crucial Senate elections. On March 23, Donald Trump said, “Transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria—individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery—are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances.”

Donald Trump is following his campaign pledge of imposing sweeping tariffs on imports made from China and as per recent reports, replacing his National Security Adviser HR McMaster with hard-line ex-ambassador John Bolton, who was earlier the US ambassador to the United Nations. Trump’s statement was criticised by many groups in a flash. Civil liberties groups and Democratic leaders came forward to confront the decision. The policy was supposed to take effect from March 2018, but due to the legal disputes, it couldn’t be maneouvred. As a result, the transgender people had been allowed to join the military forces with effect from January 1, 2018.

Earlier in 2017, Donald Trump said military should be focused and cannot take the burden of medical costs that the transgender would entail in the system. This ignited a debate and led to a legal battle in the state. Trump had declared that he would revise former President Barack Obama’s policy, which allowed transgender people to join the US forces. Meanwhile, civil rights advocates asserted that the revised policy might allow some transgender service members to continue to be in service, but the exceptions seemed unclear due to which the policy was likely to encourage an aggressive environment for those who seek to continue serving in the military forces.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App