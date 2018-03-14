US President Donald Trump surprised the White House with a new development, by sacking his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who would be replaced by CIA chief Mike Pompeo. He also added in his tweet, that Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy, would become the CIA's first female director, to head CIA. Tillerson's departure had long been predicted after a few series of clashed over a few policies which include 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the approach to North Korea and the overall tone of US diplomacy.

After sacking James Comey, US President Donald Trump ousted his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson via Twitter on Tuesday, March 13th, and announced to replace him with CIA director, Mike Pompeo. He also added in his tweet, that Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy, would become the CIA’s (Central Intelligence Agency) first female director, to head CIA. Mike Pompeo, who would replace Tillerson, a former Tea Party congressman, forged a close relationship with president Trump. Rex got to know about his sackings on Tuesday morning, when a top confidant showed him a tweet from Trump announcing the change, according to a senior State Department official.

The decision caught the White House by bafflement. However, Tillerson’s departure had long been predicted after a few series of clashes over a few policies which include: 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the approach to North Korea and the overall tone of US diplomacy. Gina Haspel, who would be the first female director, to head CIA joined the CIA in 1985 gained high-level awards during her career and was sworn in as deputy director of the CIA in February 2017. The US President in a statement claimed, her appointment would be “a historic milestone.”

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

On Pompeo and Haspel, Trump said, “they both have worked together for more than a year and have developed a great mutual respect.”Responding to Trump’s surprising decision, Haspel said in a statement that after 30 years at CIA, it was an honour to serve with Pompeo during the past year. She and Pompeo would need confirmation by the Senate. Speaking to his reporters at the Department of State after Trump’s decision over Twitter, Tillerson said good work had been done to have better relations with China and on North Korea, However, he added, Much work remains to respond to the troubling behaviour and actions on the part of the Russian government.”

