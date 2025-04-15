Donald Trump Pens Scathing Note on Rachel Morin’s Murder, Calls Out Biden’s Border Policies

In his own words, Trump directly blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policy for the crime, calling the convicted individual an “illegal criminal” who should have never been allowed into the United States.

President Donald J. Trump, in a strongly worded post on his social media platform Truth Social, reacted to the conviction of the man responsible for the brutal killing of Rachel Morin, a mother of five from Maryland, whose case has gripped the nation since her tragic death.

In his own words, Trump directly blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policy for the crime, calling the convicted individual an “illegal criminal” who should have never been allowed into the United States.

Here is Trump’s full post, as written:

"Moments ago, the Illegal Criminal, who was allowed into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin. Rachel was a beautiful mother of five from Maryland, and her life was taken at the hands of a monster who should have NEVER been here in the first place.

The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called ‘Maryland Father,’ who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador.

We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our Country.

We will deport Illegal Murderers, Rapists, and Criminals.

We will deport Illegal Murderers, Rapists, and Criminals.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

A Familiar Theme, Sharpened Tone

Trump’s message draws on familiar themes central to his political brand: border security, law and order, and America First. His decision to make a personal and public declaration around Morin’s case signals its potential weight in the 2024 election narrative.

The convicted man — a Salvadoran national with alleged gang affiliations — had entered the U.S. illegally and had been connected to other crimes. Trump seized on this as further evidence of what he sees as negligence under the Biden administration.

A Tragedy Becomes a Flashpoint

Rachel Morin’s murder was a deeply personal tragedy, but it’s quickly becoming a national talking point. Trump’s statement is likely to resonate with his base and add pressure on political opponents to answer for a perceived lapse in public safety.

