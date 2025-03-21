Donald Trump Picks Boeing To Build Next-Gen F-47 Fighter Jets, Hands Them Contract For $20 Billion

Trump’s decision to move forward with NGAD comes amid Elon Musk’s skepticism about the future of manned fighter jets. Musk has previously argued that drone-based alternatives would be more cost-effective and could outperform traditional crewed aircraft.

On March 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Boeing has won a major defense contract to develop the F-47 fighter jet under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the competitive selection process, stating, “After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America’s top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance platform to Boeing.”

F-47 to Replace the F-22 Raptor

The NGAD initiative is designed to replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor with a high-tech, crewed fighter jet that will operate alongside autonomous drones.

The newly awarded contract signals a significant step toward modernizing US air defense capabilities and securing air superiority in future combat scenarios.

Securing the NGAD contract is a major boost for Boeing, which has faced challenges in both its commercial and defense sectors.

The contract is expected to revitalize Boeing’s fighter jet production at its St. Louis, Missouri facility. It will also strengthen Boeing’s defense portfolio, which has been weighed down by underperforming contracts for mid-air refueling tankers, drones, and training jets.

Meanwhile, Boeing’s commercial division has struggled to restore full-scale production of its 737 MAX jet after previous setbacks.

Trump’s Cost-Cutting and Defense Focus

The NGAD contract award aligns with Trump’s push for cost-cutting across government programs.

The administration has pursued budget reductions in various sectors, including the controversial executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

Despite earlier budget concerns that could have delayed NGAD, Trump ensured the program remained a priority.

Elon Musk’s Opposition to High-Cost Fighter Jets

However, the Air Force remains committed to integrating both next-generation fighter jets and advanced autonomous drones.

Boeing’s victory in the NGAD program represents a strategic shift in US air combat technology, while also helping the company recover from past setbacks.

With the F-47 now officially in development, the next-generation fighter is expected to play a crucial role in securing air dominance for the US military in the years ahead.