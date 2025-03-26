Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US Election System

Trump’s executive order aims to strengthen election security and integrity, but it is likely to spark political debate over voting rights and accessibility.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at revamping the US election system, citing voting practices in countries like India and Brazil, where voter identification is linked to biometric databases.

Trump Criticizes US Election System

The order argues that although the United States pioneered democratic governance, it now lags behind other nations in enforcing election safeguards. Trump pointed out that India and Brazil have implemented biometric voter identification, while the US still relies on self-attestation for citizenship verification.

Trump emphasized that free, fair, and transparent elections are the cornerstone of the American constitutional republic, stressing that votes must be counted accurately and securely, without fraud or external interference.

Key Reforms in Trump’s Executive Order

1. Mandatory Citizenship Verification

Voter registration now requires documentary proof of citizenship.

Verification must include details such as document type, issue date, and expiration date.

2. Federal-State Collaboration for Voter Verification

State governments will have access to federal databases to verify voter citizenship.

The Department of Justice will review voter registration lists to ensure compliance with federal election laws.

3. Strict Enforcement Against Non-Citizen Voting

The order prioritizes laws prohibiting non-citizens from registering or voting in federal elections.

Collaboration with state attorneys general will help address unlawful voting.

4. Accurate Voter Registration Lists

States must maintain up-to-date and accurate voter rolls, as per the National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act.

5. Access to Federal Databases for Voter Eligibility

States will be granted access to Social Security Number Verification and the Death Master File to prevent fraudulent voter registrations.

The Secretary of Defense will update military voter registration procedures to include proof of citizenship.

6. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Reforms

States failing to enforce federal election laws (including proof of citizenship for registration) will lose federal funding.

Updates will be made to voting system guidelines to enhance security and prevent election fraud.

7. Tougher Prosecution for Election Crimes

The Attorney General will prioritize cases of election fraud, including fraudulent voter registration.

States are encouraged to report suspected violations for enforcement action.

8. Security Enhancements for Voting Systems

Non-citizens are barred from handling election equipment or ballots.

Electronic voting systems, especially internet-connected devices, will undergo security reviews to prevent cyber threats.

9. Strict Enforcement of Election Day Deadlines

Ballots received after Election Day will not be counted, ensuring compliance with federal law.

Adherence to these deadlines is a requirement for states to receive federal funding.

10. Preventing Foreign Interference in US Elections

The order prohibits foreign nationals from influencing elections through financial contributions or other means.

The Attorney General will enforce laws that restrict foreign involvement in US elections.

Trump's executive order aims to strengthen election security and integrity, but it is likely to spark political debate over voting rights and accessibility. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, these reforms could reshape the future of US elections.