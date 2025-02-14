Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Great Leader’ And ‘Tougher Negotiator’

Upon PM Modi’s arrival at the White House, Trump greeted him with a warm hug, and expressed heartfelt warmth, saying, “We missed you,” reflecting their personal connection.

President Donald Trump showered praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference following their bilateral meeting. This statement highlighted the mutual respect between the two leaders as they continue to navigate complex issues such as tariffs and trade. The much-anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House was more than just a diplomatic engagement—it was a testament to the strong personal and political camaraderie between the two leaders. From warm gestures to public praise, Trump’s admiration for Modi was evident throughout the meeting.

President Trump, in his speech, praised PM Modi, recognizing his leadership and the significant progress India has made during his time in office.

Here are seven key statements he made about the Indian Prime Minister:

“He is doing a really great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He’s doing a really fantastic job.”

“He’s a great leader.”

On welcoming Modi to the White House, Trump embraced him and said, “We missed you a lot.”

Trump presented his book “Our Journey Together” to PM Modi and wrote a personal note: “Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great.”

“I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man.”

“PM Modi has been a friend for a long time.”

Acknowledging Modi’s strategic skills, Trump remarked, “He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”

Trump’s Special Gestures for PM Modi

President Donald Trump’s actions vividly demonstrated his deep respect and regard for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Upon Modi’s arrival at the White House, Trump greeted him with a warm hug, symbolizing their close friendship. He expressed heartfelt warmth, saying, “We missed you,” reflecting their personal connection. Trump also presented Modi with a copy of his book Our Journey Together, inscribed with a personal note praising the Indian leader. Additionally, in a rare and meaningful gesture, Trump pulled out a chair for Modi, highlighting their strong bond and mutual respect. These thoughtful actions underscored the deep diplomatic and personal rapport between the two leaders.

Modi-Trump Meet

PM Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-profile meeting at the White House, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Key discussions revolved around trade, defense, AI, and energy cooperation, with Modi announcing a goal to double India-U.S. trade to $500 billion by 2030. The leaders also addressed tariff tensions, with Modi agreeing to lower certain trade barriers while Trump pledged to make the U.S. India’s top energy supplier. A major highlight was the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India, a move praised by Modi. Trump lauded Modi’s leadership, calling him a “tough negotiator” and “special friend,” while Modi cleverly aligned his vision with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, coining “Make India Great Again”. The meeting underscored a “mega partnership for prosperity” between the two nations.

