Donald Trump Pressures NATO Chief Over Greenland Annexation Plan

President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his desire for the United States to annex Greenland, raising the issue during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump expressed confidence that the acquisition would eventually take place and suggested that NATO could play a key role in facilitating the process.

“I think it will happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He turned to Rutte, adding, “And I’m just thinking, I didn’t give it much thought before, but I’m sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security.”

Greenland, a vast Arctic island and an autonomous territory of Denmark, has long been of strategic interest to global powers. The U.S. currently maintains the Thule Air Base there, a crucial military installation. Trump has frequently floated the idea of acquiring the island, citing both security concerns and economic opportunities, despite Denmark repeatedly dismissing the notion.

Rutte acknowledged that Greenland and the Arctic region hold increasing geopolitical significance, particularly due to growing Chinese and Russian activity in the area. However, he quickly distanced NATO from Trump’s proposal. “I don’t want to drag NATO in that,” Rutte responded, signaling reluctance to involve the alliance in any territorial negotiations.

The renewed push for Greenland’s annexation comes just days after Greenland’s center-right Demokraatit party secured victory in the island’s parliamentary elections. The party supports a gradual path toward independence from Denmark, complicating any U.S. efforts to assert influence over the region.

Trump’s persistent interest in Greenland dates back to his first term in office, when reports surfaced that he had informally discussed purchasing the island. Prior to his return to the White House, he had refused to rule out potential military action to annex Greenland. His son, Donald Trump Jr., and several close allies visited the island in January, further fueling speculation about the administration’s intentions.

Denmark, a key NATO ally, has consistently rejected any discussion of selling Greenland to the U.S., viewing such proposals as unrealistic and an affront to Greenlandic self-governance. Despite Trump’s optimism, the road to annexation faces significant political and diplomatic hurdles, particularly as international tensions in the Arctic continue to escalate.

