The United States President Donald Trump in a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday, September 24, expressed his love for India and asked Swaraj to give his regards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries in a high-level event in counternarcotics. After Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, which was conducted by him, US Ambassador to the UN Hikki Haley hugged Swaraj, as reported by DNAIndia.com.

Trump had organised the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem. When Swaraj told Trump that she brought greeting from PM Modi, Trump happily said, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi.” She further said that illegal drugs, corruption and terrorism were linked to organised crime.

