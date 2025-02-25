Donald Trump Proposes $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ As New Route To U.S. Citizenship : Here’s What You Need To Know

According to Trump, this premium version of a green card will not only grant permanent residency but also provide a direct pathway to U.S. citizenship.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a new immigration initiative called the “Gold Card,” which would provide foreign investors with a direct pathway to U.S. citizenship for a $5 million price tag. The move aims to replace the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which has long been criticized for fraud and inefficiency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s Vision for the ‘Gold Card’

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump announced his plan, stating, “We’re gonna be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We’re gonna be putting a price on that card of about $5 million.”

According to Trump, this premium version of a green card will not only grant permanent residency but also provide a direct pathway to U.S. citizenship. The initiative is expected to attract wealthy investors who, he argues, will contribute to the U.S. economy by spending, investing, and creating jobs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Replacing the EB-5 Visa Program

The proposed ‘Gold Card’ would replace the EB-5 visa program, which allows foreign nationals to obtain green cards by investing in American businesses. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, present at the announcement, explained the rationale behind this shift.

“The EB-5 program was full of nonsense, make-believe, and fraud. It was a way to get a green card at a low price,” Lutnick stated. “Rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we’re going to end it and replace it with the Trump Gold Card.”

Unlike the EB-5 program, which required investment in job-creating businesses, the Gold Card would involve direct payments to the U.S. government. Lutnick suggested that the revenue from this initiative could be used to reduce the national deficit.

No Congressional Approval Needed?

While Trump expressed confidence that his administration could implement the Gold Card program without congressional approval, the legal framework for such an initiative remains unclear. Historically, immigration policies that involve pathways to citizenship require congressional oversight.

Legal experts predict potential challenges to the proposal, questioning whether the executive branch can unilaterally alter the green card and citizenship process without legislative backing.

Potential Beneficiaries: Including Russian Oligarchs?

When asked whether Russian oligarchs could qualify for the Gold Card, Trump responded, “Yeah, possibly. Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

This comment is likely to spark controversy, especially given ongoing scrutiny of foreign influence in U.S. politics and security concerns about granting citizenship to individuals from adversarial nations.

The Gold Card proposal aligns with Trump’s long-standing emphasis on economic growth and prioritizing wealthier immigrants. Supporters argue that attracting affluent investors could strengthen the economy, create jobs, and generate revenue for the government.

Critics, however, argue that selling citizenship undermines the integrity of the immigration system and favors the ultra-wealthy while excluding skilled workers and refugees who contribute to American society in other ways.

As the administration prepares to release further details in the coming weeks, the proposal is expected to generate heated debate among lawmakers, economists, and immigration advocates. Whether Trump can push through his vision without congressional approval remains to be seen.

The Gold Card initiative is set to launch in two weeks, according to Trump. However, specifics regarding eligibility, vetting processes, and implementation remain unclear. If successful, this initiative could mark a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy, one that prioritizes wealth over other immigration criteria.

ALSO READ: Federal Judge In Seattle Blocks Donald Trump’s Halt On Refugee Admissions