Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Donald Trump Proposes Resettlement of Palestinians; Advocates US Ownership Over Rebuilding Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a controversial plan to permanently resettle displaced Palestinians outside of Gaza while advocating for U.S. ownership in rebuilding the war-torn territory. His remarks, made during discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, have ignited global debate and raised concerns about the future of the region.

Trump’s plan comes at a critical time as negotiations intensify to extend the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages in Gaza. His suggestion to move approximately 1.8 million Palestinians out of Gaza and transform the region into what he described as the “Riviera of the Middle East” is likely to stir tensions in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump’s Vision for Gaza

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump asserted that Palestinians should not return to Gaza due to the devastation caused by prolonged conflict. “I don’t think people should be going back,” he stated. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

Trump proposed U.S. intervention in the redevelopment of Gaza, envisioning a world-class transformation of the territory. “We’ll make sure that it’s done world-class,” he added. “It’ll be wonderful for the people—Palestinians, Palestinians mostly, we’re talking about.”

Opposition from Middle Eastern Nations

Trump’s proposal has met resistance from key U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Egypt and Jordan. These nations have warned that forcibly relocating Palestinians could destabilize the region and further complicate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II have both dismissed the idea, expressing concerns over regional security and the two-state solution.

Despite opposition, Trump remains firm in his stance, stating that Palestinians have “no alternative” but to leave Gaza. He criticized the current state of the region, describing it as “a big pile of rubble” and arguing that relocation would provide a safer and more stable future for its residents.

Trump also hinted at the possibility of deploying American troops to assist with Gaza’s redevelopment, emphasizing that U.S. control over the process would be long-term. “We’ll do what is necessary,” he said when asked about the potential for military involvement.

Netanyahu’s Challenges at Home and Abroad

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes at a time when he is facing mounting domestic and international pressure. On one hand, his right-wing coalition members are urging him to end the ceasefire and resume military operations in Gaza. On the other, Israelis weary of the ongoing war are pushing for a diplomatic resolution and the safe return of hostages.

Further complicating Netanyahu’s position is his ongoing corruption trial, which centers on allegations that he exchanged political favors with influential media figures and wealthy allies. He has dismissed the charges as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

International Pushback Against Trump’s Plan

The broader Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Palestinian Authority, has firmly rejected Trump’s idea of relocating Palestinians. The Arab League has also spoken out against the plan, warning that forced displacement could escalate tensions and disrupt peace efforts.

Meanwhile, hardline members of Netanyahu’s government have expressed support for the idea, aligning with Trump’s call for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump’s Evolving Stance on Palestinian Statehood

Trump’s comments have also reignited speculation about his position on Palestinian statehood. When questioned about whether he still supported a two-state solution similar to the one he proposed in 2020, Trump responded vaguely, saying, “A lot of plans change with time. A lot of death has occurred since I left and now came back.”

Beyond Gaza, Trump and Netanyahu also discussed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Shortly before meeting with Netanyahu, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing economic pressure on Iran. “We’re not going to allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” he stated, reinforcing his long-standing position on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Next Steps in Ceasefire Negotiations

As the ceasefire hangs in the balance, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatari officials. He also pledged to convene Israel’s security cabinet upon his return to discuss the next phase of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida to further discuss ceasefire negotiations and regional stability.

