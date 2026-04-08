Donald Trump Pushes For End To Iran Uranium Enrichment, Proposes Sanctions Relief Talks And Tough Tariff Measures Amid Fragile Ceasefire

IRAN-US WAR: On Wednesday, April 8, US President Donald Trump said Washington plans to push for a total end to uranium enrichment in Iran and start talks on cutting tariffs and easing sanctions. He called this ceasefire a “very productive regime change.”

Donald Trump Pushes for End to Iran Uranium Enrichment

Trump posted on Truth Social, saying the US would work closely with Iran now that the fighting has stopped. According to him, they’ve already agreed on some important parts of a larger deal.

“There won’t be any uranium enrichment, and together with Iran, we’re going to dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear ‘dust’,” Trump said, referring to leftover parts of Iran’s nuclear program.

He also claimed the nuclear sites are still under strict satellite surveillance and nothing has been touched since the attack, hinting the US is keeping a close eye on Iran’s facilities.

When it comes to economics, Trump said the US is already talking with Tehran about easing tariffs and sanctions. “We are, and will be, discussing tariff and sanctions relief with Iran,” he said, and mentioned that “many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” although he didn’t go into details about the agreement.

Trump didn’t mince words: he threatened a steep 50% tariff on any country sending military weapons to Iran. He made it clear on Truth Social, no exceptions, no wiggle room. If you supply Iran, your exported goods to the US get hit with that tariff, effective immediately.

Fragile Ceasefire in West Asia

The ceasefire itself feels shaky. It came together at the last minute, with Iran, the US, and Israel all involved. Honestly, nobody really knows the details yet.

The deal seemed to pull the US back from launching a broad bombing campaign, but as soon as it was announced, missile alerts popped up across the Gulf, places like the UAE and Kuwait heard sirens, and Iran said someone attacked an oil refinery.

US Vice President JD Vance called it a “fragile truce,” and you can feel the uncertainty. Iran hinted the deal might reach Lebanon, which is messy territory since Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah there, but Israel insists its military operations in Lebanon are still on. So, despite the ceasefire, there’s plenty of confusion and mixed signals.

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