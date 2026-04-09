‘That Piece Of….’: Donald Trump Returns To Greenland Push, Issues Fresh Warning; Blasts NATO Over Lack Of Support During Iran War

Following a temporary ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump seems to have returned his attention to acquiring Greenland, highlighting the lack of collaboration among NATO partners during the crisis in the West Asian region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his increased interest in the Arctic region by criticising NATO for failing to support the United States during difficult times and reminding them of Greenland.

Donald Trump Returns To Greenland Push, Issues Fresh Warning

“NATO won’t be there if we need them again, and they weren’t there when we needed them. “Remember Greenland, that large, badly managed piece of ice!” exclaimed Trump. This comes after the United States and Iran agreed to hold additional diplomatic talks in Islamabad this weekend and achieved a temporary ceasefire over a “workable” 10-point plan. Direct negotiations will take place between the two parties in an effort to put an end to weeks of fierce fighting that followed the start of the conflict. The European Union has called for stronger cooperation and independence on security issues as a result of Trump’s prior threats to occupy Greenland, which had unnerved European capitals and frayed transatlantic relations. Before Trump backed down from starting a trade war, saying a “framework” agreement had been struck on US access to Greenland’s critical mineral resources, France and Germany had pushed the EU to think about using its Anti-Coercion Instrument. Trump had frequently criticised NATO countries for “not helping” US during the war with Iran.

Donald Trump Blasts NATO Over Lack Of Support During Iran War

At a White House news conference on Wednesday, Trump stated, “Japan didn’t help us, Australia didn’t help us, South Korea didn’t help us, and then you get to NATO — NATO didn’t help us.” He also mentioned US support for the countries, saying, “We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.” Washington’s assertions that Greenland’s strategic location and natural resources are essential to its security against China and Russia were the root of Trump’s most recent threats. However, the leaders of Denmark, Greenland, and Europe have rejected the concept, stressing their right to self-determination.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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