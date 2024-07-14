Donald Trump Reveals Bullet Hit His Ear: I Was Shot With A Bullet That Pierced….

In the latest development, Donald Trump opened up about the shooting incident at his rally in Pennsylvania. The former President has revealed that the bullet hit his ear. Trump stated, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

He added, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former US President Donald Trump was hurried off the stage with blood visible on his ear and face after loud cracking noises were heard. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, which was early Sunday morning in India.

According to reports from international media, Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the loud noises. Spectators screamed as security personnel quickly surrounded and shielded Trump, escorting him off the stage. He appeared to shout towards the crowd and was seen pumping his fist as he was led away.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited on Donald Trump’s statement.