United States President Donald Trump Friday said he believes that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. President Trump said his administration could consider severe measure against Saudi Arabia. Trump made the remark while his interaction with media persons. When asked about the well being of Khashoggi, President Trump said it appears that Suadi writer is dead. Jamal Khashoggi has been missing since October 2, when he was reportedly last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials have released a video showing him entering the consulate but he never left the building.

Saudi Arabia is accused of murdering the Washington Post columnist. Khashoggi was reportedly a powerful critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told President Trump that Saudis should be given a few more days to complete an investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. The last opinion piece of Saudi writer has been published by the Washington Post. In his final opinion piece, the Saudi journalist’s stance against the Saudi establishment spoke for itself. While the investigation has not yet been concluded, Turkish officials are expected to share their findings within the next couple of days.

There is mounting international pressure on Riyadh to account for the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi. Turkey officials yesterday searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for a second time overnight as part of a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, the French and Dutch finance ministers pulled out of a Riyadh investment summit amid global criticism of the kingdom. Last week, Mike Pompeo met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara after talks over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

