Jamal Khashoggi murder: United States President Donald Trump has said his administration will determine who killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in next two days, news agency AFP reported. The US President said he had spoken with CIA Director Gina Haspel on the agency's findings into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi murder: United States President Donald Trump has said his administration will determine who killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in next two days, news agency AFP reported. The US President said he had spoken with CIA Director Gina Haspel on the agency’s findings into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Trump made the remark before leaving to California to take stock of areas damaged by the wildfires. His statement comes after the US State Department refuted all reports regarding the investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist, who died in an altercation inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul on October 2.

The renowned journalist had gone to the consulate to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee when he went missing. A section of the US media had earlier this week reported that the CIA has concluded that Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, despite the denials by the Saudi government. Jamal Khashoggi was a staunch critic of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Before his death, the 59-year-old journalist had been living in the US and was once an advisor to the Saudi royal family. Meanwhile, the Turkish government has been at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia, with former’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Saudi government of direct involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier, Turkish chief prosecutor had said that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in general in Istanbul and his body was dismembered in the consulate later.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More