LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence madras high court australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

US President Donald Trump said Syria could do a "better job" handling Hezbollah than Israel, while urging restraint in Lebanon during talks with Qatar's Emir. Praising Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Trump also stressed that Israel must act more responsibly to avoid civilian casualties.

Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 18:42 IST

US IRAN PEACE DEAL: US President Donald Trump reiterated Tuesday, during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that Israel must do the job “if they can’t do the job without killing everyone else, Syria should do the job. If Israel under Netanyahu can’t be controlled, Trump says he thinks that the Lebanon war is a minor one in which Syria can go against the United States with Hezbollah.

I don’t need to blow up an apartment house every time I want to get someone; there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and not all of them are Hezbollah, that I can tell you. For too long, you’ve been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people have been killed.

I proposed to Israel to leave Hezbollah to them, “because let’s face it, I think they’d be able to do a little better.

Then Trump commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as “he has pulled that country together very quickly, he’s very capable, and he’s very good for me. He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for. Without the US there would be no Israel – Bibi has to be more responsible in Lebanon’

He said he didn’t feel frustrated with Netanyahu, but that they have a “great relationship” with him. The president went on to say that, “I didn’t like when he attacked on a very small issue, using some drones. I witnessed an attack; I watched where that bomb was. Too much of that was vicious. There are too many things you can do as much as. But we’ve had a very effective relationship.

Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me there would be no Israel – because no other president was willing to do what I did. I had a wonderful relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi needs to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.

ALSO READ: Who Was Hania Ahmed? Nine-Year-Old Australian Girl Shot Dead By Pakistani Police After Family Mistaken For Armed Robbers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

RELATED News

Teen Shot, Four Stabbed As New York Celebrations Turn Violent

Nine-Year-Old Australian Girl Hania Ahmed Shot Dead By Pakistani Police

Did Iran Hire Psychologists To Assess Trump's Mental Condition During Peace Talks?

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight

Iran-US Peace Deal: Who Emerged As Biggest Loser – Netanyahu, Trump Or Tehran?

LATEST NEWS

Akal Takht Declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Anti-Guru’

Tesla Started Deliveries Of Model Y L In India

Is The UK Government Planning To Ban VPNs?

Opinion | A Comedian Cracked Rape Joke. Why Did People Laugh?

ICICI Lombard Insurance: Knee Surgery Pre-Approval Claim Denied Over Fatty Liver

OSM Whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant Says NTA Failed

Madras HC Reduces Man's Life Sentence To 10 Years In Minor Rape Case

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 To Debut Soon

Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting
Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting
Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting
Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

QUICK LINKS