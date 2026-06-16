Donald Trump Says Syria Could ‘Do a Better Job’ Than Israel Against Hezbollah During Qatar Meeting

US IRAN PEACE DEAL: US President Donald Trump reiterated Tuesday, during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that Israel must do the job “if they can’t do the job without killing everyone else, Syria should do the job. If Israel under Netanyahu can’t be controlled, Trump says he thinks that the Lebanon war is a minor one in which Syria can go against the United States with Hezbollah.

I don’t need to blow up an apartment house every time I want to get someone; there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and not all of them are Hezbollah, that I can tell you. For too long, you’ve been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people have been killed.

I proposed to Israel to leave Hezbollah to them, “because let’s face it, I think they’d be able to do a little better.

Then Trump commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as “he has pulled that country together very quickly, he’s very capable, and he’s very good for me. He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for. Without the US there would be no Israel – Bibi has to be more responsible in Lebanon’

He said he didn’t feel frustrated with Netanyahu, but that they have a “great relationship” with him. The president went on to say that, “I didn’t like when he attacked on a very small issue, using some drones. I witnessed an attack; I watched where that bomb was. Too much of that was vicious. There are too many things you can do as much as. But we’ve had a very effective relationship.

Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me there would be no Israel – because no other president was willing to do what I did. I had a wonderful relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi needs to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.

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