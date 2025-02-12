Donald Trump Says Ukraine Joining NATO Is Impractical

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Ukraine joining NATO was not a practical move and suggested it was unlikely for Ukraine to regain all its lost territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Ukraine joining NATO was not a practical move and suggested it was unlikely for Ukraine to regain all its lost territory. His comments came after phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, marking a significant diplomatic step toward resolving the ongoing conflict.

Trump revealed that his conversation with Putin lasted over an hour, describing it as “productive,” and hinted at a possible future meeting with the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s office confirmed an hour-long discussion with Trump focused on potential steps to end the war. The Kremlin reported that Putin’s call with Trump lasted nearly 90 minutes, during which both leaders agreed to meet in person. Putin extended an invitation for Trump to visit Moscow, although speculation continues that their meeting could take place in a neutral location, such as Saudi Arabia or the UAE.

Russia’s conflict with Ukraine escalated with a full-scale invasion in February 2022, following the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Trump has previously expressed his desire to mediate and bring the war to an end.

Observers will closely watch any upcoming meetings between the leaders, which could potentially shape the course of the ongoing war in Ukraine.