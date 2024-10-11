Donald Trump Seeks Military Aircraft Protection Amid Growing Fears Of Iranian Assassination Plot

The campaign indicated that it has had to alter, reschedule, or cancel campaign events due to inadequate protection, as reported by the Times, citing information from four individuals briefed on the situation.

Donald Trump’s campaign has sought the use of military aircraft and vehicles for the former president’s protection as he campaigns in the final weeks leading up to the presidential election.

As per reports, this request comes in the wake of two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate and follows claims from his campaign that he was briefed by U.S. intelligence about alleged Iranian threats against him last month.

A representative from the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for safeguarding presidential candidates, stated that “the former president is receiving the highest levels of protection,” while also confirming that Trump’s campaign has asked for additional security measures.

President Joe Biden, when speaking to reporters, mentioned that he has authorized security measures for Trump as if he were still in office, suggesting that if Trump’s request aligns with that level of protection, it should be fulfilled.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately provide a response to requests for comments.

The Need For Military Resources

According to a leading publication, the Trump campaign has been in discussions with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and acting Secret Service officer Ronald Rowe regarding the need for military resources to protect Trump, who is facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election scheduled for November 5.

The campaign indicated that it has had to alter, reschedule, or cancel campaign events due to inadequate protection, as reported by the Times, citing information from four individuals briefed on the situation.

Increased Flight Restrictions Over Trump’s Residences And Campaign Events

Additionally, the campaign has requested increased flight restrictions over Trump’s residences and campaign events, as well as the placement of ballistic glass at rallies in key battleground states, according to emails obtained by the Washington Post and unnamed sources.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has confirmed that Trump received a briefing in September but did not disclose specific details. The individuals involved in the two assassination attempts reportedly have no known connections to Iran.

The U.S. Secret Service faced significant backlash after the first assassination attempt on Trump in July, which resulted in the resignation of its director and prompted other security adjustments.

