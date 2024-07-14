Donald Trump Seen For The First Time At Newark Airport After Assassination Attempt- Watch Here!

Donald Trump was seen for the first time since the assassination attempt when he arrived at Newark Airport just after midnight on Sunday, July 14. He was spotted waving as he descended the stairs of his private jet.

A video was shared by Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin stating, “Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America.”

Internet Says, “My President Just Dusted Himself Off”

Many took to X and praised Donald Trump with one user saying, “God bless Trump. America supports Trump. This is Good vs. evil. Happy to see him strong and healthy”.

Another stated, “Just another day for the GOAT. Shot at the rally at 6:30, back home deplaning from the PJ for a good night’s rest a few hours later.” The next one added, “Thank you Jesus he is okay. Knowing our President he is devastated by the loss of an innocent man, a supporter, killed by an evil terrorist at his rally today. Praying for his family..”

An individual stated, “Epic! My president just dusted himself off, and is already on his way to the next rally!”

Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump?

The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park. Crooks was reportedly positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant over 130 yards from the stage when he began shooting. He was subsequently killed. The FBI has not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Officials have stated that it is too early to conclude whether the attack was a “lone wolf” situation.

“It’s too early to say that. We have one shooter tentatively identified, but we’re not stopping there. We’re following up on a lot of information, and it will take some time before we can conclusively determine if it was a single gunman,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bevins, as reported by the New York Post.

