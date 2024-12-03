Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Donald Trump Set To Attend Re-opening Of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

The world-renowned Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen its doors this weekend, five years after a catastrophic fire devastated the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece. The restoration of the cathedral, hailed as a monumental achievement, will culminate in a grand reopening ceremony attended by global dignitaries, including President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump Confirms Attendance at Reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

Donald Trump announced his participation in the event on Monday via his Truth Social network. “It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the reopening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” he stated.

Trump praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts, adding, “Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral: A Herculean Task

French President Emmanuel Macron had promised to rebuild the cathedral within five years, a goal many deemed overly ambitious at the time. On Friday, Macron inspected the completed restoration and expressed pride in the accomplishment. “Workers have done the impossible by healing a national wound,” he said.

The restoration involved a monumental effort, engaging over 250 companies and hundreds of specialists in art and architecture. The project, which cost nearly €700 million (approximately $750 million), was funded by €846 million in donations from 150 countries, demonstrating a global outpouring of solidarity and support.

Challenges in Restoring

The restoration of Notre Dame was fraught with challenges. The fire in April 2019 caused significant structural damage, including the collapse of the cathedral’s iconic spire and the near-destruction of its roof. Despite these setbacks, the restoration team successfully preserved the integrity of the medieval structure while enhancing its beauty.

Macron had pledged to make the cathedral “even more beautiful” than before, a promise that restoration experts and architects have worked tirelessly to fulfill.

Pope Francis Declines Invitation

In December 2023, Macron extended an invitation to Pope Francis to attend the reopening ceremony. However, in a decision that surprised many, the pontiff announced in September that he would not be attending. Instead, Pope Francis will visit the French island of Corsica the following weekend in what is being described as a historic trip.

MUST READ: French Government Faces Big Hurdle As Opposition Warns To Vote No-Confidence Amid Budget Dispute 

