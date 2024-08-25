Donald Trump Shifts Focus To Taxes And Health As Kamala Harris’ Campaign Gains Momentum

Former President Donald Trump addressed a range of topics related to taxes and healthcare during a series of campaign events to direct his campaign towards policy-driven issues. These appearances marked an attempt to regain control of the narrative after a week in which Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, dominated the spotlight and Trump’s campaign was criticized for its focus on personal attacks rather than substantive policy discussions.

Speaking from a lectern at a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Trump unveiled a key component of his economic agenda: a plan to eliminate taxes on tips for waiters and service employees. This proposal, aimed at benefiting the service industry, is part of Trump’s broader strategy to win over Hispanic voters in Nevada—a critical battleground state that could prove decisive in the upcoming November 5 election.

The tax proposal represents the kind of policy issue that Trump’s advisers have urged him to prioritize, warning that his frequent personal attacks on Kamala Harris, including criticisms of her appearance, heritage, and intelligence, might alienate the moderate voters he needs to secure victory. At an Arizona event later in the day, Trump reiterated his tax pledge and announced his intention to establish a commission to investigate presidential assassination attempts, as well as a panel to address the rise in chronic health problems and childhood diseases. These proposals appear to be a nod to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed Trump at the Arizona event after withdrawing from the race.

Trump’s policy-focused speeches come in the wake of Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Her speech, which laid out broad foreign policy principles and drew sharp contrasts with Trump, marked a significant moment in the race, with just 11 weeks remaining until Election Day. Despite his efforts to counteract the Democratic National Convention with his own events across the country, Trump’s speeches on foreign policy, the economy, and crime received limited attention, as the media spotlight remained firmly on Harris.

The former president and his aides are hopeful that the conclusion of the Democratic convention will mark the end of Harris’ honeymoon period, as she continues to solidify her position as the Democratic candidate following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race and endorsement of her candidacy. Trump’s frustration with Harris was evident during her acceptance speech in Chicago, where he launched a barrage of attacks on his Truth Social platform, calling her a liar, a Marxist, and “Comrade Kamala Harris.” In one post, he asked, “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?”

Political analysts have noted that Trump’s personal attacks on Harris underscore his discomfort with facing a biracial woman, a challenge complicated by his history of making racially insensitive remarks. William Rosenberg, a political science professor at Drexel University, commented, “His anger and his words speak volumes. He’s navigating a path which is full of problems for him.”

As Harris surges in the polls, with aggregators like FiveThirtyEight showing her leading Trump in six out of seven key battleground states, the pressure on Trump to refocus his campaign on policy issues is mounting. Harris is also outpacing Trump in fundraising, having reported $204 million in donations to the Federal Election Commission last month, compared to $48 million raised by Trump’s main fundraising group.

The question now is whether Harris will maintain her momentum on the campaign trail in the coming weeks. With Biden having made relatively few campaign appearances, the burden on Trump to travel and engage with voters was previously lighter, but Harris’ active campaign may force Trump to increase his presence on the trail. Trump is scheduled to speak at the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit on Monday and at a conservative women’s summit in Washington on Friday, with additional campaign stops planned in between.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, criticized the media’s focus on the former president’s personal attacks, asserting that these remarks constitute only a small portion of his otherwise policy-heavy rallies and speeches. At a national security-themed event in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump acknowledged that his advisers had recommended he focus on policy, but he rejected their advice, continuing to target Harris and other Democrats with personal insults. “My geniuses, they get paid a fortune—actually not that much—but I call up my people, I say, ‘They’re knocking the hell out of me, and you say I shouldn’t get personal. I have to get personal, don’t I?'” Trump told the crowd in Arizona, receiving applause.

Despite concerns from some advisers that a continued emphasis on personal attacks could jeopardize his chances in November, Trump remains determined to conduct his campaign on his own terms. Republican strategist Doug Heye remarked that while Trump still has a path to victory, the race is likely to be close, and success will depend on his ability to shift focus to issues like inflation, illegal immigration, and other areas where voters have historically rated him more favorably.