Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Donald Trump Signs Executive Order on IVF Costs, But Immediate Impact Unclear

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order on IVF Costs, But Immediate Impact Unclear

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at exploring ways to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments more affordable for Americans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order on IVF Costs, But Immediate Impact Unclear

U.S. President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at exploring ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable.


U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at exploring ways to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments more affordable for Americans. The order, signed on Tuesday, comes at a time when Trump is facing growing criticism over his reproductive rights policies, particularly in light of an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that classified frozen embryos as children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Trump’s executive order does not immediately lower the cost of IVF treatments or expand access, it directs his team to study possible policy recommendations for reducing out-of-pocket expenses and health insurance costs associated with fertility care.

What Does the Executive Order Actually Do?

According to White House staff secretary Will Scharf, the order instructs the Domestic Policy Council to examine potential ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more accessible and affordable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The order is a directive to the Domestic Policy Council to examine ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable for more Americans,” Scharf stated during Trump’s speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified the executive order’s intent in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that it was focused on policy recommendations rather than immediate action.

“The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments,” Leavitt wrote.

While the order signals an intention to support IVF treatments, it remains unclear how or when any concrete policy changes will be made.

IVF Becomes a Political Flashpoint in 2024 Election

Trump’s announcement comes amid intense debate over reproductive rights, a key issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The controversy escalated following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling, which declared that frozen embryos should be considered children.

The ruling led to several IVF clinics in Alabama halting treatments over concerns that they could face legal consequences if an embryo was accidentally damaged or destroyed. This prompted Alabama’s Republican governor to sign a law protecting healthcare providers from liability, but the ruling still sparked national debate.

Trump’s Shift on IVF and Reproductive Rights

Trump has been trying to distance himself from the Alabama court decision, presenting himself as a defender of reproductive rights—despite his administration’s role in shaping the current legal landscape. During a campaign town hall, Trump even referred to himself as the “father of IVF”, emphasizing his commitment to making fertility treatments accessible.

During his campaign, Trump made a bold promise, stating that under his leadership, the U.S. government or insurance companies would be required to cover all costs associated with IVF treatments. However, he has not yet provided specific details on how he plans to achieve that goal.

Trump’s Role in Overturning Roe v. Wade

Trump’s stance on reproductive rights has been complex. While now advocating for IVF accessibility, he also played a major role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that previously protected nationwide abortion rights.

Trump appointed three conservative justices—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—who voted in favor of reversing Roe v. Wade in 2022. This decision led to state-level abortion bans and fueled further debates over reproductive healthcare, including IVF and other fertility treatments.

Mixed Reactions to Trump’s Executive Order

Trump’s latest move on IVF is being met with skepticism by both supporters and critics.

  • Supporters argue that the order shows Trump’s commitment to helping families struggling with infertility, and that it could lead to real policy changes.
  • Critics point out that the order lacks specific action and serves more as an election-year gesture rather than a concrete plan.

As the 2024 election race heats up, reproductive rights—including IVF access, abortion laws, and healthcare coverage—are likely to remain a highly debated and politically charged issue.

For now, Trump’s executive order leaves many questions unanswered, as millions of Americans await clear policies on IVF affordability and access.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

donald trump Executive order ivf

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 to Introduce New ‘Monaco-Specific’ Rules To Improve Racing

Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 to Introduce New ‘Monaco-Specific’ Rules To Improve Racing

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1 Season

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1...

Formula 1: Ferrari Unveils 2025 SF-25 Car and Bold New Livery for Hamilton and Leclerc | Watch

Formula 1: Ferrari Unveils 2025 SF-25 Car and Bold New Livery for Hamilton and Leclerc...

Caught On Camera: Charles Leclerc And Lewis Hamilton Come Together As Ferrari Team Mates At 2025 Formula 1 Season Launch Event

Caught On Camera: Charles Leclerc And Lewis Hamilton Come Together As Ferrari Team Mates At...

Phish To Return To Colorado? Legendary Jam Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour with Three-Night Run in Boulder

Phish To Return To Colorado? Legendary Jam Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour with Three-Night Run...

Entertainment

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1 Season

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out Show

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox