Home > Entertainment > Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

Donald Trump responded to the Sydney Sweeney ad controversy by launching into a tirade against transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney. He called the Mulvaney Bud Light campaign the "worst ad ever," arguing the jeans ad was effective while criticising what he sees as liberal media priorities.

Donald Trump spoke about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad and attacked Dylan Mulvaney, calling the Mulvaney spot a "total disaster" and questioning beauty messages. (Photo: Canva modified images dourced from X)
Donald Trump spoke about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad and attacked Dylan Mulvaney, calling the Mulvaney spot a "total disaster" and questioning beauty messages. (Photo: Canva modified images dourced from X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 2, 2025 19:48:00 IST

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the fallout over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad while speaking in a fiery interview with Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty. The campaign, featuring Sweeney and using the tagline ‘Sydney Sweeney has good jeans’, has sparked debate over race and beauty standards. Responding to a question on whether America needs more ads like that and fewer featuring people like Dylan Mulvaney, the trans actor who appeared in a 2023 Bud Light campaign, Trump suggested that the Dylan Mulvaney ad was the “worst” he’s seen, reportedly saying “It knocked $35 million off the value of a certain company… I would say it was probably the most unsuccessful ad, worst ad ever.”

“I’ve done ads where I thought they were lousy and they turned out to be iconic… the Dylan Mulvaney ad was a total disaster,” Trump quipped, while using the moment to highlight his own marketing genius, and praising the Sweeney campaign and subsequent public response to it.

Thoughts on the Sydney Sweeney Ad

The American Eagle ad featuring Sweeney appears to have triggered national debate across the US because of its “genes and jeans” wordplay. Sweeney says, “My body’s composition is determined by my genes,” as critics linked the references to her blonde hair and blue eyes. Many others, however, viewed it as a subtle nod to white genetic ideals, thereby raising concerns over implicit bias in advertising.

Brand strategist Cheryl Overton revently told CNN, “If American Eagle is trying to target Americans to the right… you have to know folks are educated and willing to call brands out.”

Fashion historian Emma McClendon, for ther part, told the Amaerican media network that mocking political reactions by calling it “just jeans” ignored how personal fashion can shape identity. “There’s nothing more intimate to our identity than how we outfit our bodies.”

Culture War Over Jeans?

What began as a fashion ad soon exploded into a debate about race, beauty, and politics. Even Vice President JD Vance weighed in, suggesting Democrats were escalating the outrage.

Amid the uproar, American Eagle released a mild statement: “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney herself weathered the storm gracefully. Experts believe the controversy only boosted her star power as she remains “enigmatic, marketable, and not the center of social media blowback”.

ALSO READ: JD Vance Takes A Dig At Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial “Great Jeans” Ad, American Eagle Responds

Tags: donald trumpDylan MulvaneySydney Sweeney

RELATED News

El Salvador Scraps Presidential Term Limits – Why Some Say Nayib Bukele Could Rule Indefinitely
Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Rajesh Kumar’s Journey: From Stardom to ₹2 Crore Debt and a Powerful Comeback
From Finland to Norway: Nordic Heatwave Shatters Records, Leaves Arctic Regions Sweltering

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill Misses Sunil Gavaskar’s Record by Inches, But Sets New Benchmark in India-England Rivalry
Face Recognition Banking Begins: IPPB Launches Aadhaar-Based Facial Authentication For Transactions – Here’s How It Works
Shark Attacks Pregnant Wife of Ex-NBA Star Danilo Gallinari in Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
Ragging Controversy Hits Kurnool Medical College, Probe Initiated
Capgemini Hiring 2025: 45,000 New Employees Amid Industry Layoffs, What’s Behind The AI Boom?
How Pilates Transforms Women’s Bodies: Insights from a Pilates Studio Owner on Why It Feels So Good
How India’s Semiconductor Mission Could Unlock Digital Sovereignty And Global Tech Leadership
Could US-Russia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices To $80? Experts Weigh In On The Potential Surge
Will RBI Cut Rates Before Diwali? SBI Predicts 25 Bps Slash To Boost Credit Growth
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?