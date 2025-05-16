Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Donald Trump Slams James Comey Over ‘8647’ Post: ‘A Child Knows What That Meant’

Donald Trump Slams James Comey Over ‘8647’ Post: ‘A Child Knows What That Meant’

Comey shared the image with the caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” Amid backlash, he issued a statement claiming he believed the shell pattern was merely a political message and not associated with any violent undertone.

Donald Trump Slams James Comey Over ‘8647’ Post: ‘A Child Knows What That Meant’

Former FBI Director James Comey has come under intense scrutiny after posting a now-deleted Instagram photo featuring the number "8647" written in seashells, a move many including President Donald Trump have interpreted as a veiled threat.


Former FBI Director James Comey has come under intense scrutiny after posting a now-deleted Instagram photo featuring the number “8647” written in seashells, a move many including President Donald Trump have interpreted as a veiled threat. Trump rejected Comey’s explanation and said during a Fox News interview, “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant.”

Trump Accuses Comey of Sending an Assassination Message

In an interview aired on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier,” President Trump strongly denounced the post, saying, “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant that meant assassination.” Trump added, “He apologised because he was hit. He’s a very bad guy.”

The number “8647” sparked concern because “86” is slang for ‘getting rid of’ or ‘ejecting’ someone, and “47” is a reference to Trump’s current position as the 47th President of the United States.

Comey Denies Any Violent Intent

Comey shared the image with the caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” Amid backlash, he issued a statement claiming he believed the shell pattern was merely a political message and not associated with any violent undertone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I didn’t realise some folks associate those numbers with violence,” Comey wrote on Instagram. “It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down.”

The post triggered a coordinated response from federal agencies. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is working with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the matter. In a post on X, Patel said, “We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump… the FBI will provide all necessary support.”

Homeland Security, Trump Jr. Condemn Comey

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem accused Comey of inciting violence, calling the post a direct threat to the President. “Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” she posted on X.

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in, writing, “Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented.”

Background: Trump and Comey’s Tense History

Comey, who served as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017, was fired by Trump amid tensions over investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Both cases were politically charged, and Comey has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for how he handled them.

While Comey insists his post was misinterpreted, the number “8647” has reignited long-standing political tensions between the former FBI director and President Trump. With federal agencies now involved, the situation continues to unfold as security concerns and political rhetoric escalate.

ALSO READ: Massive Fire Erupts At Jacksonville Airport Parking Garage, Delays Over 30 Flights

Filed under

donald trump James Comey 8647 post

newsx

Mumbai Appoints Woman IPS Officer Aarti Singh As First Joint Commissioner Of Police (Intelligence)
A groundbreaking study by

Your Heartbeat May Depend On Your Sex: New Research Shows Why
Former FBI Director James

Donald Trump Slams James Comey Over ‘8647’ Post: ‘A Child Knows What That Meant’
A massive fire broke out

Massive Fire Erupts At Jacksonville Airport Parking Garage, Delays Over 30 Flights
newsx

Turkey-Linked Celebi Airport Services Challenges Indian Government’s Security Ban In High Court
Lionsgate’s upcoming fi

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mumbai Appoints Woman IPS Officer Aarti Singh As First Joint Commissioner Of Police (Intelligence)

Mumbai Appoints Woman IPS Officer Aarti Singh As First Joint Commissioner Of Police (Intelligence)

Your Heartbeat May Depend On Your Sex: New Research Shows Why

Your Heartbeat May Depend On Your Sex: New Research Shows Why

Massive Fire Erupts At Jacksonville Airport Parking Garage, Delays Over 30 Flights

Massive Fire Erupts At Jacksonville Airport Parking Garage, Delays Over 30 Flights

Turkey-Linked Celebi Airport Services Challenges Indian Government’s Security Ban In High Court

Turkey-Linked Celebi Airport Services Challenges Indian Government’s Security Ban In High Court

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join...

Entertainment

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom