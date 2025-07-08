LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor
Home > World > Donald Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries: Here Is The Full List Of Nations Receiving New Tariff Letters

Donald Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries: Here Is The Full List Of Nations Receiving New Tariff Letters

US President Donald Trump has unveiled new tariff rates on 14 countries, with levies ranging from 25% to 40%. He also delayed until August 1 the activation of broader reciprocal tariffs that were set to take effect on July 9. The move, aimed at fixing trade deficits, has sparked fresh concerns in global markets.

Donald Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries, delays broader levies to August 1; markets react as trade tensions rise.
Donald Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries, delays broader levies to August 1. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 07:53:23 IST

President Donald Trump has announced new tariff rates on 14 countries, alongside an extension of the pause on previously proposed higher rates that were scheduled to take effect on July 9. The new tariffs will now come into force on August 1.

List Of 14 Countries Charged With New Trump Tariff Rates 

In a series of letters dated July 7 and addressed to the leaders of the affected countries, Trump outlined the new tariffs. The revised rates include:

Malaysia: 25%
Tunisia: 25%
Kazakhstan: 25%
South Africa: 30%
Laos: 40%
Myanmar: 40%
Cambodia: 36%
Thailand: 36%
Serbia: 35%
Bangladesh: 35%
Indonesia: 32%
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%
Japan: 25%
South Korea: 25%

The new tariff rates are set to take effect on August 1.

Donald Trump Delays Reciprocal Tariffs Until August

The White House confirmed that the president has also postponed the activation of the broader “reciprocal tariffs” initially announced in April. These higher tariffs, intended to match or exceed the tariffs imposed by other countries on US goods, were originally slated to return on July 9 but have now been delayed to August 1.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump would be signing an executive order to formalize this delay, adding that additional correspondence to foreign leaders outlining the updated tariffs would be “going out the door within the next month.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Japan And South Korea, Starting August 1, Calls It ‘Far Less Than Needed’

More Trump Tariff Letters Expected In Coming Weeks

Leavitt also indicated that dozens more tariff letters are expected to be issued in the coming weeks. “It’s the president’s prerogative, and those are the countries he chose,” Leavitt said, referring to the selection of nations targeted in the current round of tariffs.

The tariff announcements have already triggered volatility in global stock markets. Despite this, President Trump has maintained that the new tariffs are necessary to revive key sectors of American manufacturing.

In his letters to foreign leaders, Trump warned: *”If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge.”*

The letters further state that these tariffs are “necessary to correct” the unsustainable trade deficits that the United States has with the respective countries. Trump also noted that nations willing to build or manufacture within the United States would be exempt from these tariffs.

Also Read: World News Live Updates: 25% Tariffs: Donald Trump Targets South Korea And Japan, At least 104 Dead In Texas Floods

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_3Karoline Leavitttrump tariffs

More News

What’s Special About Hermès Birkin? The Original Bag Is Up For Grabs At Sotheby’s Auction
Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Public Services To Get Impacted, 25 Crore People To Participate
Women’s Euro 2025 Daily: Spain Crush Belgium in Late Surge
Tata Motors,Titan, NLC India, JSW Infrastructure….Here Are The Stocks Watch Out For Today
‘We’re Close To Making A Deal With India,’ Says Donald Trump As US Unveils Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries
Weather Update: Delhi Gets Some Relief From Intense Heat, IMD Issues Orange Alert In Multiple Cities
Donald Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries: Here Is The Full List Of Nations Receiving New Tariff Letters
Apple Loses Its AI Chief To Meta? More Departures Likely, Report Says
Donald Trump Gets Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Benjamin Netanyahu After Their Meeting At The White House
Donald Trump Again Boasts Of Halting India-Pakistan Tensions, Avoiding Nuclear Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?