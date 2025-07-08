Donald Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries: Here Is The Full List Of Nations Receiving New Tariff Letters

President Donald Trump has announced new tariff rates on 14 countries, alongside an extension of the pause on previously proposed higher rates that were scheduled to take effect on July 9. The new tariffs will now come into force on August 1.

List Of 14 Countries Charged With New Trump Tariff Rates

In a series of letters dated July 7 and addressed to the leaders of the affected countries, Trump outlined the new tariffs. The revised rates include:

Malaysia: 25%

Tunisia: 25%

Kazakhstan: 25%

South Africa: 30%

Laos: 40%

Myanmar: 40%

Cambodia: 36%

Thailand: 36%

Serbia: 35%

Bangladesh: 35%

Indonesia: 32%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%

Japan: 25%

South Korea: 25%

Donald Trump Delays Reciprocal Tariffs Until August

The White House confirmed that the president has also postponed the activation of the broader “reciprocal tariffs” initially announced in April. These higher tariffs, intended to match or exceed the tariffs imposed by other countries on US goods, were originally slated to return on July 9 but have now been delayed to August 1.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump would be signing an executive order to formalize this delay, adding that additional correspondence to foreign leaders outlining the updated tariffs would be “going out the door within the next month.”

More Trump Tariff Letters Expected In Coming Weeks

Leavitt also indicated that dozens more tariff letters are expected to be issued in the coming weeks. “It’s the president’s prerogative, and those are the countries he chose,” Leavitt said, referring to the selection of nations targeted in the current round of tariffs.

The tariff announcements have already triggered volatility in global stock markets. Despite this, President Trump has maintained that the new tariffs are necessary to revive key sectors of American manufacturing.

In his letters to foreign leaders, Trump warned: *”If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge.”*

The letters further state that these tariffs are “necessary to correct” the unsustainable trade deficits that the United States has with the respective countries. Trump also noted that nations willing to build or manufacture within the United States would be exempt from these tariffs.

