Amid demand for "Universal Mail-In Voting," US President Donald Trump has suggested the postponement of the upcoming Presidential elections due in November.

Amid demand for “Universal Mail-In Voting,” US President Donald Trump has suggested the postponement of the upcoming Presidential elections due in November.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

According to media reports, six US states — California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington — were planning to hold “all-mail” ballot elections.

Also read: Life in AP’s Ananthapur Covid-19 centres filled with music, movies, sports and quality counsellors

Also read: Covid-19: Herd immunity not a strategic option in India: Health Minister

US on Wednesday passed the grim record of 1,50,000 coronavirus fatalities even as the total number of cases neared 4.4 million.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country stands at 4,401,599 while the death toll has risen to 150,159.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 16,849,365 while the death toll stands 662,738.

According to a CNN report, the first death in the US was reported on February 29. The country reached 50,000 deaths 54 days later on April 23 and 34 days later on May 27 crossed 100,000 deaths. It has taken 63 days to add another 50,000 to reach the 150,000 marks.

US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the United States may provide a vaccine for the novel coronavirus to other countries when it is ready.

“When we have that vaccine it will be discharged and taken care of,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “It will be a very rapid process all over the country and perhaps we’ll be supplying a lot of the vaccine to other parts of the world as we do with ventilators and other things that we all of a sudden have become very good at making.”

The Trump administration aims to have a vaccine available by the end of the year or early 2021.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said that US scientists have begun the phase three trial of the potential vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna.

The NIH plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with the participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who are not infected with the novel coronavirus.

The United States has reported more than 4.3 million cases and more than 149,000 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

Also read: SCSC launches its plasma donation online portal in Pune City