Monday, March 31, 2025
  Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, 'I'm Not Joking'

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two elected terms.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again floated the idea of serving a third term, asserting in a recent interview that he is “not joking” about the possibility. Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed, “There are methods with which you could do it,” while also stating that it was “far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump appeared to suggest there could be ways to bypass this restriction. When asked whether one such method involved Vice President JD Vance running for president and then stepping aside, Trump responded, “Well, that’s one. But there are others too.” Pressed for further details, he declined to elaborate.

‘Am I Allowed to Run Again’

This is not the first time Trump has hinted at the possibility of extending his presidency beyond two terms. During a House Republican retreat in January, he posed the question, “Am I allowed to run again?” His latest remarks, however, are among the most direct indications that he is considering ways to challenge the constitutional barrier.

Trump’s comments have reignited discussions about the feasibility of such a move. Amending the U.S. Constitution to allow a third term would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate, followed by ratification from three-fourths of the statesâ€”an extremely difficult legislative hurdle given the current political landscape.

An alternative method would be calling for a constitutional convention, requiring two-thirds of U.S. states to agree, but this has never been successfully done in American history.

In January, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a House joint resolution aimed at amending the Constitution to allow presidents to serve three terms. However, such a proposal faces steep opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who uphold the two-term precedent set by President George Washington.

2028 US Election

Despite his confidence in public support, recent Gallup polling suggests that Trump’s approval rating stands at 47%, a figure that, while significant, does not indicate overwhelming backing for a constitutional change. Nonetheless, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he enjoys the highest Republican poll numbers in the past century.

ALSO READ: Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia

donald trump Third Presidential Term US ELECTION

