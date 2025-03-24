Donald Trump Supporter’s Wife Detained by ICE After Honeymoon, He Says, ‘Don’t Regret The Vote’

His wife, a Peruvian citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon their return from their honeymoon.

Bradley Bartell, a Wisconsin man who proudly voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is facing an immigration crisis that has shaken his family but not his political stance. His wife, Camila Muñoz, a Peruvian citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon their return from their honeymoon.

Despite the ordeal, Bartell remains steadfast in his support for Trump, even as his wife sits in a detention facility, awaiting the uncertain fate of deportation. “I don’t regret the vote,” Bartell told Newsweek. “He didn’t create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is.”

Muñoz first arrived in Wisconsin Dells in 2019 on a work-study visa, seeking better opportunities in the U.S. Like many immigrants, she built a life for herself, working in farming and hospitality while forming friendships and relationships. It was during this time that she met Bartell, a local resident.

Their romance, however, was not without its challenges. Muñoz’s visa expired just as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel, leaving her unable to return to Peru. Over time, she and Bartell lost contact, only to reconnect later on Facebook. Their relationship deepened, and they eventually decided to marry.

After tying the knot, the couple planned a honeymoon, but financial constraints and the lingering effects of the pandemic forced them to postpone it. Finally, in February 2025, they traveled to Puerto Rico for a long-overdue celebration of their union.

Their happiness was short-lived. Upon returning to the U.S., ICE agents stopped Muñoz at the airport, questioning her immigration status. When she explained that she was in the process of obtaining permanent residency, officers detained her on the spot. She was later transferred to an ICE facility in Louisiana, where she remains in custody.

It’s All Been A Nightmare

For Bartell, the experience has been devastating. “It’s all been a nightmare,” he said, describing the shock of watching his wife being taken away by immigration authorities. “We have an attorney, but the system is so inefficient that it’s taking longer than it should.”

Since the incident, Bartell has been bombarded with online criticism, with many calling out the irony of his situation. As a Trump supporter, he backed a president who has vowed to implement the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history. Now, his own family has fallen victim to those very policies.

“I’ve received a lot of hateful messages—people saying we deserve this and calling me names,” he admitted. Despite the backlash, he remains unwavering in his support for Trump. “He didn’t create the system, but he has a chance to fix it.”

Bartell also directed frustration toward ICE, accusing the agency of mismanagement and poor communication. “They never really have any information. The system needs to be revamped to improve communication between departments,” he said.

As Muñoz awaits legal proceedings, Bartell is facing an agonizing decision. If she is deported, he may have to leave the U.S. to be with her. “It has crossed my mind, but it would be very difficult for my son,” he said, hinting at additional personal stakes in the situation.

His predicament reflects the growing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement in the U.S. Trump has consistently framed undocumented immigrants as a threat, promising to ramp up deportations and remove those living in the country without legal status. However, cases like Muñoz’s demonstrate that the impact extends beyond criminals and repeat offenders—it affects families, workers, and those actively seeking legal pathways.

Bartell’s story is part of a broader wave of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. In recent months, ICE has been ramping up deportations, targeting individuals who have overstayed visas, even if they have no criminal records.

Earlier this month, Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder known for his involvement in campus protests, was detained at his home in a Columbia University-owned building in front of his pregnant wife. He is currently being held in the same Louisiana detention center as Muñoz.

Additionally, in February, the U.S. deported 388 Indian nationals, with 333 of them being flown back on military planes. Many of them had been living in the U.S. for years, working and raising families.

For now, Bartell remains hopeful that his wife will be released and allowed to continue the process of obtaining her green card. But as Trump’s immigration policies gain momentum, families like his are left in legal limbo, unsure of what the future holds.

“We’re just taking things one step at a time,” he said. “Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst.”

