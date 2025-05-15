Home
Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves

Speaking at a business event in Doha, Trump remarked that he had a “little problem” with Apple CEO Tim Cook, criticizing the tech giant for shifting production to India.

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don't Want You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves

Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook


Former US President Donald Trump recently voiced his disapproval of Apple’s ongoing manufacturing expansion in India.

Speaking at a business event in Doha, Trump remarked that he had a “little problem” with Apple CEO Tim Cook, criticizing the tech giant for shifting production to India instead of prioritizing U.S.-based facilities.

“India Can Take Care of Themselves,” Says Trump

Trump stated that he told Tim Cook directly, “I don’t want you building in India,” suggesting that if Apple wanted to produce in India, it should be solely for serving Indian consumers. He highlighted India’s high tariffs on imported goods, calling it one of the most tariff-heavy nations globally. “It’s very hard to sell in India,” Trump added.

During his address, Trump also claimed—without any official confirmation from New Delhi—that India had proposed a trade deal promising zero tariffs on American goods.

“They offered us a deal where basically they agreed to charge us literally no tariffs,” Trump asserted, though the Indian government has not made any public declaration regarding such an agreement.

Apple Set to Increase U.S. Production

Trump pointed out that Apple, known globally for its iPhones and MacBooks, is expected to ramp up manufacturing efforts within the United States. He noted that the U.S. had tolerated Apple’s reliance on Chinese plants for years and now wanted the company to bring production back home.

Trump’s remarks come as Apple accelerates its efforts to reduce dependency on China, driven in part by U.S. tariffs. Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that a significant portion of iPhones sold in the U.S. would soon be manufactured in India.

Apple’s Manufacturing Footprint in India

As of now, Apple operates three manufacturing units in India—two in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka. These plants are managed by Foxconn and the Tata Group.

With two more facilities in development, Apple’s production presence in India is rapidly expanding. In the last financial year ending March, Apple assembled iPhones worth $22 billion in India—a 60% increase over the previous year.

ALSO READ: Trump Inks $1.2 Trillion Deal in Qatar — and Gets Offered a $400M Jet

