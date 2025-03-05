Donald Trump Thanks Elon Musk For ‘Working Very Hard’ During Speech To Congress

Musk’s presence at the event did not go unnoticed by Democratic lawmakers. Several legislators discreetly displayed signs reading “Musk Steals” as a form of silent protest.

President Donald Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday, took a moment to personally thank Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his contributions, stating that Musk has been “working very hard.” The billionaire entrepreneur, who was present in the gallery, acknowledged the praise with a salute.

“He didn’t need this,” Trump remarked, referring to Musk’s involvement in national projects. “Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Even this side appreciates, I believe, they just don’t want to admit that.”

Democrats holding up Musk steals signs pic.twitter.com/dEpUeGeJi5
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

The comments came as Trump highlighted his administration’s commitment to boosting domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements. He announced plans for “historic action” to ensure the United States remains a leader in this sector. Trump also revealed the creation of a new government entity the “Department of Government Efficiency” hinting that Musk’s contributions align with the administration’s broader economic and industrial strategies.

‘Musk Steals The Show’

Musk’s presence at the event did not go unnoticed by Democratic lawmakers. Several legislators discreetly displayed signs reading “Musk Steals” as a form of silent protest. The House Democratic leadership had urged members to respond solemnly rather than engage directly, but some continued their demonstration, particularly on issues such as healthcare and women’s rights, wearing pink-themed attire.

Aside from his remarks on Musk, Trump’s speech focused heavily on immigration, criticizing the Biden administration’s border policies. He reiterated his stance on tighter immigration controls, calling the surge in crossings an “invasion of our country.” His statements were met with enthusiastic chants of “USA! USA!” from Republican lawmakers.

Musk, who was seen entering the House chamber in a dark blue tie, has not publicly commented on Trump’s remarks. However, his presence at the event has further fueled speculation regarding his relationship with the administration and his growing involvement in U.S. government initiatives.

