Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Donald Trump Thanks Elon Musk For ‘Working Very Hard’ During Speech To Congress

Donald Trump Thanks Elon Musk For ‘Working Very Hard’ During Speech To Congress

Musk’s presence at the event did not go unnoticed by Democratic lawmakers. Several legislators discreetly displayed signs reading “Musk Steals” as a form of silent protest.

Donald Trump Thanks Elon Musk For ‘Working Very Hard’ During Speech To Congress


President Donald Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday, took a moment to personally thank Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his contributions, stating that Musk has been “working very hard.” The billionaire entrepreneur, who was present in the gallery, acknowledged the praise with a salute.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He didn’t need this,” Trump remarked, referring to Musk’s involvement in national projects. “Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Even this side appreciates, I believe, they just don’t want to admit that.”

The comments came as Trump highlighted his administration’s commitment to boosting domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements. He announced plans for “historic action” to ensure the United States remains a leader in this sector. Trump also revealed the creation of a new government entity the “Department of Government Efficiency” hinting that Musk’s contributions align with the administration’s broader economic and industrial strategies.

‘Musk Steals The Show’

Musk’s presence at the event did not go unnoticed by Democratic lawmakers. Several legislators discreetly displayed signs reading “Musk Steals” as a form of silent protest. The House Democratic leadership had urged members to respond solemnly rather than engage directly, but some continued their demonstration, particularly on issues such as healthcare and women’s rights, wearing pink-themed attire.

Aside from his remarks on Musk, Trump’s speech focused heavily on immigration, criticizing the Biden administration’s border policies. He reiterated his stance on tighter immigration controls, calling the surge in crossings an “invasion of our country.” His statements were met with enthusiastic chants of “USA! USA!” from Republican lawmakers.

Musk, who was seen entering the House chamber in a dark blue tie, has not publicly commented on Trump’s remarks. However, his presence at the event has further fueled speculation regarding his relationship with the administration and his growing involvement in U.S. government initiatives.

ALSO READ: ‘Worst President In American History’, Trump Slams Joe Biden At First Congress Joint Address

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them...

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Entertainment

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard