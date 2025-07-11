LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Home > World > Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?

Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?

US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap 35% tariffs on Canadian imports starting August 1, unless Canada takes steps to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States. In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which Trump shared on social media, he linked the drug crisis to wider trade grievances, including dairy tariffs and economic imbalance. The warning comes as both nations face a looming deadline to finalize a new economic and security pact.

Donald Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canadian imports unless Ottawa curbs fentanyl flow; trade tensions escalate ahead of deadline. Photo/G7-X.Donald Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canadian imports unless Ottawa curbs fentanyl flow; trade tensions escalate ahead of deadline.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 07:43:20 IST

Donald Trump Tariffs Canada: US President Donnad Trump wrote a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney which he posted on social media on Thursday night, threatened to impose 35% tariffs on Canadian imports starting August 1, unless Canada takes action to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Donald Trump Tariffs Canada: Fentanyl, Trade at the Center of Dispute

Trump stated that if Canada works to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., he may consider adjusting the proposed tariffs.
“I must mention the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” the letter read.

The president criticized Canada’s supply management in the dairy sector, repeating his disputed claim that Canada imposes 400 tariffs on American dairy farmers. He argued that the ongoing trade deficit with Canada poses a threat to both the U.S. economy and national security.

Also Read: Tariff Trouble: India, US Race to Seal Trade Deal Before Deadline, Indian Trade Delegation To Visit Washington

Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Timeline

The two countries had earlier committed to negotiating a new economic and security agreement, setting a July 21 deadline to reach a deal.

In March, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports, including 25% duties and a lower 10% levy on energy and potash. However, he later rolled back some of these tariffs on goods compliant with the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). It remains unclear whether Trump’s latest tariff threats would exempt products covered under this trilateral trade pact.

The latest proposed measures include additional tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, along with plans to introduce new duties on copper, all set to take effect on August 1.

Donald Trump Warns Canada of Further Tariffs If It Retaliates

The letter also noted that Canada had responded to the earlier US tariffs with retaliatory duties targeting a range of American products such as orange juice, motorcycles, clothing, shoes, coffee, cosmetics, and alcohol.

Trump warned that any increase in Canadian tariffs would result in a proportional increase in the proposed US tariffs.
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35 (per cent) that we charge,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: ‘Brazil Won’t Accept Tutelage’: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Hits Back After Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat

Tags: Donald Trump Tariffs CanadaFentanylhome_hero_pos_1Prime Minister Mark Carney

More News

Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar
Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?
When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Belgium Women’s Euro 2025
Delta Flight Suffers Engine Failure At 38,000 ft Leaving Nearly 300 Passengers Stranded For 31 Hours In The Middle Of Atlantic Ocean
Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here
26-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Secretly Filming Women On Bengaluru Roads
Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!
Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?