Donald Trump Threatens Apple With 25% Tariff If iPhones Not Manufactured In US: Not India Or Anywhere Else

In a bold statement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Apple iPhones sold in the United States should be manufactured domestically.

If not, the tech giant could face a steep 25% tariff if production takes place in India or any other country.

Trump’s Loud And Clear Message to Tim Cook

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US.”

Just last week, Trump reiterated this position during a business event in Doha, Qatar. He claimed to have told Apple CEO Tim Cook that expanding Apple’s manufacturing base in India should only serve the Indian market. “Told Apple CEO Tim Cook we’re not interested in you building in India, they can take care of themselves,” Trump had stated.

🚨TRUMP TO APPLE: Build iPhones in the U.S. or Face 25% Tariff. pic.twitter.com/qvuizcaURp — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 23, 2025

Trump Says Apple Will Boost U.S. Manufacturing

Trump further claimed that Apple has committed to increasing its production in the United States. “Apple will be upping their production in the United States,” he asserted, highlighting a move aimed at reducing reliance on overseas manufacturing.

Reports suggest that Apple plans to manufacture most iPhones sold in the U.S. in Indian factories by the end of 2026. This shift is part of a broader effort to diversify away from China, where 80% of iPhones sold in the U.S. are currently produced.

Amid rising tensions over trade policies, India and the U.S. are close to finalizing the first phase of a much-anticipated Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), expected to be signed before July. A round of meetings with the United States Trade Representative has already been concluded.

Key Trade Discussions Between India and the U.S.

Indian officials have pushed for concessions on labour-intensive sectors like leather and textiles, while discussions have also addressed service sector concerns. The goal is to foster a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

On Thursday, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. The two leaders explored deeper economic cooperation and new opportunities in trade and investment between India and the United States.

