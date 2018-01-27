US President Donald Trump is expected to ask for $716 billion for defence spending in the 2019 budget to be unveiled in February, the American media has reported. Trump touted his 2018 defense budget as one of the largest in U.S. history, but the proposal was seen as something of a disappointment inside the Pentagon and among defense hawks in Congress.

US President Donald Trump is expected to ask for $716 billion for defence spending in the 2019 budget to be unveiled in February, the American media has reported. The figure will represent a 7% increase over the 2018 budget, which was yet to be passed by the Congress, The Washington Post quoted an US official as saying on Friday. Trump’s request would cover the Pentagon’s annual budget as well as spending on ongoing wars and the maintenance of the US nuclear arsenal, said the report. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis unveiled the National Defence Strategy last week, in which he proposed boosting the power of the US military.

Mattis said that the country’s military competitive edge “has eroded in every domain of warfare” because of inconsistent funding. The increase in defence spending, as pundits say, would be critical to achieving Trump’s vision for the military, including a larger Navy fleet and a bigger Army, Xinhua news agency reported. But others warned that a long-term increase in the US military spending would dramatically expand the deficit.

The Pentagon’s unclassified, 11-page version of the National Defense Strategy did not provide details on how the shift towards countering China and Russia would be carried out, but defence spending requests were expected to reflect that aim. Trump touted his 2018 defense budget as one of the largest in U.S. history, but the proposal was seen as something of a disappointment inside the Pentagon and among defense hawks in Congress. Pentagon officials said the 2019 budget would focus on modernizing the military’s aging weapons systems and preparing it for a potential conflict with major world powers after a long emphasis on counterterrorism and insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan.