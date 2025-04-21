Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
Donald Trump To Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome With Melania Trump: We Look Forward To Being There

A few hours before the pope’s passing on Monday morning, Vice President JD Vance—who recently converted to Catholicism—held a brief meeting with Pope Francis. The encounter was one of the final public interactions the pope had.

President Donald Trump said he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis


Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he and former First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. This marks Trump’s first international visit in his second term as president.

Trump Confirms Attendance via Truth Social

Trump shared the news on Monday afternoon through his Truth Social platform, stating, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”

As of now, the Vatican has not officially disclosed the funeral date.

A few hours before the pope’s passing on Monday morning, Vice President JD Vance—who recently converted to Catholicism—held a brief meeting with Pope Francis. The encounter was one of the final public interactions the pope had.

A Complicated History Between Trump and the Pontiff

The relationship between Trump and Pope Francis has seen its share of tension. During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the pontiff criticized his proposal to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In response, Trump labeled the criticism as “disgraceful,” especially coming from a religious leader.

Despite their earlier disagreements, the two met in 2017 during a visit to the Vatican. Trump spoke positively about the encounter afterward, stating, “He is something. We had a fantastic meeting.”

U.S. Flags Ordered at Half-Staff

Trump also issued an order to lower American flags to half-staff as a tribute to Pope Francis. He stated that it was “a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis.”

Prior to this unexpected trip to Rome, Trump’s first official foreign visit in his second term was scheduled to take place in May, with a planned stop in Saudi Arabia.

