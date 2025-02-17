Donald Trump To Meet Putin Soon? US President Addresses Media

A major development occurred last Wednesday when US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy phone conversation. During the call, the two leaders agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations immediately.

The United States is making efforts to start peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but key questions remain about who will be involved and how the discussions will move forward. American officials have emphasized that peace negotiations are not a quick process and will require multiple steps.

US Secretary of State Stresses That Peace Talks Take Time

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that diplomacy takes time.

“A process towards peace is not a one-meeting thing,” Rubio said in an interview with CBS. His comments reflect the complexity of negotiations and the many challenges ahead.

US Plans High-Level Meeting in Riyadh

Rubio is set to lead a top-level US delegation to Riyadh for talks that could lay the groundwork for a broader peace agreement. However, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian officials will be involved in the discussions.

When asked about the details, Rubio admitted that he was not even sure which representatives Russia would be sending.

“Nothing’s been finalized yet,” he said, adding that the goal of the meeting was to create an opportunity for a wider discussion that “would include Ukraine and would involve the end of the war.”

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to attend the talks, signaling the seriousness of Washington’s diplomatic efforts.

Trump and Putin Agree to Begin Ceasefire Talks

However, the call caught NATO allies and Ukrainian officials by surprise. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded strongly, insisting that Ukraine must be included in any decisions regarding its own future.

“There should be no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Zelensky said, rejecting any discussions that exclude his country’s leadership.

Rubio and Zelensky Express Doubts Over Russia’s Intentions

Despite the US push for negotiations, there is skepticism about whether Russia is serious about ending the war.

“Right now, there is no process,” Rubio said after speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. “One phone call does not make peace.”

Zelensky also voiced his doubts in an interview with NBC, warning that Putin is a “serial liar” who cannot be trusted as a negotiating partner.

When asked about Zelensky’s remarks, Rubio responded cautiously.

“I don’t think in geopolitics, anyone should trust anyone,” he said, emphasizing the need for careful diplomacy.

Uncertainty Over the Next Steps

As world leaders prepare for further discussions, many questions remain about whether peace talks will move forward and what role Ukraine will play in them.

“The next few weeks and days will determine whether this is serious or not,” Rubio said, underlining the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations.

For now, the world is watching closely to see whether diplomatic efforts will lead to real progress or whether the conflict will continue without a clear resolution.