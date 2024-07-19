Donald Trump Officially Accepts His Presidential Nomination Days After Surving Assassination

Former US President Donald Trump has officially accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination with a speech concluding a convention marked by the recent attempt on his life.

“Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump told the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

In May, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts related to a criminal hush money scheme in New York. However, his allies focused this week on the failed assassination attempt against him, which has strengthened his support base.

Trump stated that the shooting incident led him to change his acceptance speech. Initially planned to be filled with attacks on President Joe Biden, the speech will now focus more on uniting the country. He is said to have written the speech himself.