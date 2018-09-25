World leaders laughed out loud at the US President Donald Trump's speech at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 25, when he affirmed that his administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of the United States.

my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country: US President Donald Trump

World leaders came together on Tuesday, September 25 at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. The first batch of leaders to address at the event was US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Amid such a serious event, the world leaders chuckled out loud at Trump when he said, “my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” in his speech.

He further said that all the nations should isolate Iran’s leadership and vowed to impose more sanction on Iran in November. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the European Union snubbed the US and Trmups’s administration by announcing that it would constitute new ways to enable legal trade with Iran, despite US sanctions.

ALSO, READ: European Union snubs the US, vows to trade with Iran with a new payment system

Trump administration pulled out of the historic 2015 nuclear deal, which was negotiated for almost 2 years and was spearheaded under the reign of the former US President Barak Obama.

The breakthrough came after a meeting between Iran and other signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China on the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US.

While media reports also say even the German delegation also was caught on camera laughing at Trump’s speech when he claimed the country would be fully dependent on Russian energy unless they “immediately change course.”

ALSO READ: Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih defeats Abdulla Yameen by 58.3% votes in Maldives presidential elections

ALSO READ: UN lists India, Israel among 38 shameful countries for human rights violations: Report

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More