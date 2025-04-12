Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny As Oldest President-Ever

Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny As Oldest President-Ever

Former President Donald Trump underwent his annual physical examination on Friday, marking the first check-up of his second term in office.

Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny As Oldest President-Ever

Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny as Oldest President-Ever


Former President Donald Trump underwent his annual physical examination on Friday, marking the first check-up of his second term in office. Now 78 and set to turn 79 in June, Trump continues to draw public interest not only for his political moves but also for his health—especially as the oldest person to ever hold the U.S. presidency.

Known for his fondness for fast food, including a campaign stop at McDonald’s last year, Trump spent several hours at the Walter Reed Medical Center near Bethesda, Maryland, for the full physical.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump shared on Truth Social ahead of his appointment.

White House to Release Results Soon

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that an update on the physical exam will be provided shortly. In the past, Trump has offered limited transparency regarding his medical history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He is undergoing quite a few tests, imaging. Again, it’s a yearly physical, so there’s quite a lot that goes into it,” Leavitt explained. She also noted that general anaesthesia was not part of the process.

This evaluation may provide the most detailed update on Trump’s health since an incident at a rally last July in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he narrowly escaped injury after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt.

At the time, Trump’s campaign shared a report from Ronny Jackson, a Republican Congressman and former White House physician, stating that the injuries were only superficial.

Presidential Health Transparency Remains Optional

While the public often expects health disclosures from presidents, there is no legal obligation for Trump to release details from his medical exam. The White House traditionally determines what information is shared, and Trump, like many of his predecessors, has been selective about what he makes public.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump emphasized his physical vitality in contrast to President Joe Biden, who is currently 82, insisting he was both “younger” and in better shape.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, a White House physician described him as being in “overall excellent health” but recommended weight loss and regular exercise.

Trump also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment while in office and received a perfect score of 30 out of 30, according to his doctor.

ALSO READ: House’s $1.1 Billion Cut Leaves Washington DC With Budget Crisis

 

Filed under

donald trump Physical Exam Ronny Jackson US US President

Gold Price Today: The Yel

Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Surges To Rs 95,560 For 24 Carat — Here’s...
newsx

Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny As Oldest President-Ever
newsx

House’s $1.1 Billion Cut Leaves Washington DC With Budget Crisis
S. Jaishankar Meets Anton

S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership
newsx

US Immigration Judge Rules Columbia Activist Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported On National Security Grounds
“Guilty of Good Looks!

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Surges To Rs 95,560 For 24 Carat — Here’s What You Should Know Before The Wedding Season Hits

Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Surges To Rs 95,560 For 24 Carat — Here’s...

House’s $1.1 Billion Cut Leaves Washington DC With Budget Crisis

House’s $1.1 Billion Cut Leaves Washington DC With Budget Crisis

S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership

S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership

US Immigration Judge Rules Columbia Activist Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported On National Security Grounds

US Immigration Judge Rules Columbia Activist Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported On National Security Grounds

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Entertainment

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide