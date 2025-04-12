Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Exam Amid Health Scrutiny as Oldest President-Ever

Former President Donald Trump underwent his annual physical examination on Friday, marking the first check-up of his second term in office.

Former President Donald Trump underwent his annual physical examination on Friday, marking the first check-up of his second term in office. Now 78 and set to turn 79 in June, Trump continues to draw public interest not only for his political moves but also for his health—especially as the oldest person to ever hold the U.S. presidency.

Known for his fondness for fast food, including a campaign stop at McDonald’s last year, Trump spent several hours at the Walter Reed Medical Center near Bethesda, Maryland, for the full physical.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump shared on Truth Social ahead of his appointment.

White House to Release Results Soon

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that an update on the physical exam will be provided shortly. In the past, Trump has offered limited transparency regarding his medical history.

“He is undergoing quite a few tests, imaging. Again, it’s a yearly physical, so there’s quite a lot that goes into it,” Leavitt explained. She also noted that general anaesthesia was not part of the process.

This evaluation may provide the most detailed update on Trump’s health since an incident at a rally last July in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he narrowly escaped injury after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt.

At the time, Trump’s campaign shared a report from Ronny Jackson, a Republican Congressman and former White House physician, stating that the injuries were only superficial.

Presidential Health Transparency Remains Optional

While the public often expects health disclosures from presidents, there is no legal obligation for Trump to release details from his medical exam. The White House traditionally determines what information is shared, and Trump, like many of his predecessors, has been selective about what he makes public.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump emphasized his physical vitality in contrast to President Joe Biden, who is currently 82, insisting he was both “younger” and in better shape.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, a White House physician described him as being in “overall excellent health” but recommended weight loss and regular exercise.

Trump also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment while in office and received a perfect score of 30 out of 30, according to his doctor.

