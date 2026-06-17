LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM

At the G7 Summit in France, Donald Trump pledged US support for India in the event of an attack, saying Washington would stand by the country as long as Narendra Modi remains Prime Minister.

Trump pledges support to India and PM Modi (IMAGE: ANI)
Trump pledges support to India and PM Modi (IMAGE: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 21:12 IST

G7 Summit France: US President Donald Trump, as a sign of unwavering support to India, stated that Washington will help India if the nation is attacked, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader. During a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit, Trump lauded the defence relations between India and US and affirmed support precisely for the PM Modi-led nation, during conflict situations. “I think it is a great relationship. If they were attacked, we would be there to help them. We don’t have a contract, but if they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If there is another leader, I don’t know about that, but if they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to help”, Trump said.

The two leaders were seen shaking hands after US President’s act of friendship and support for PM Modi. Furthermore, the US President also recognised himself as a “great friend” of India, adding that the Indian Prime Minister is well respected in Washington.

“As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House. Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this (PM Narendra Modi) man,” he said. The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in 16+ months, a move past trade and geopolitical tensions and steadying the relationship between the two democracies. It started with a warm handshake at Tuesday’s G7 outreach.

By Wednesday, PM Modi and Donald Trump were in serious talks. And Trump even called the Prime Minister “calm and cool.”

The White House had earlier confirmed that the meeting would focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Earlier sources also said that PM Modi and Trump were likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

The sources also said both countries are keen on building a long-term energy partnership, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector amid concerns over disruptions to global supply chains caused by tensions in West Asia. The proposed India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with negotiations progressing steadily and work on the agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The two nations reached an interim trade agreement earlier in February after a year of talks. The meeting assumes significance as instability in the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global energy markets and maritime trade. The narrow waterway remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, handling a substantial portion of global oil and gas supplies.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: G7 Summit: PM Modi Urges Trump To Ensure Protection Of Indian Seafarers Amid West Asia Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM
Tags: g7 summitg7 summit newsG7 Summit PM Modihome-hero-pos-1latest G7 summit newsPM Modi-Trump meet

RELATED News

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India, US Near Trade Deal

G7 Summit: PM Modi Raises Alarm Over Deaths of Indian Sailors During Trump Meet

Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts

‘I Am The Boss’: Trump Steals Spotlight At G7 Summit

Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

LATEST NEWS

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Become Pakistan’s New Foreign Minister? Reports Hint at Major Role

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

AI Founders Behind Elon Musk's $60 Billion Cursor Deal

Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

TMC Crisis Latest Update: Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Invite

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

Dr. Jyotsna Singh: Advancing Neuroscience, Healthcare Innovation, and Women-Led Scientific Leadership

Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Programme to Build Enterprise-Ready AI Talent

Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM
Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM
Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM
Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked, Says ‘We’ll Be There’ As Long As Narendra Modi Is PM

QUICK LINKS