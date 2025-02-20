Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
  Donald Trump Vs Zelensky: US NSA Advises Ukraine To 'Tone It Down' Amid Trump's 'Dictator' Remake

Donald Trump Vs Zelensky: US NSA Advises Ukraine To ‘Tone It Down’ Amid Trump’s ‘Dictator’ Remake

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Thursday, February 20, advised Ukrainian officials to ease their rhetoric following a heated exchange between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Donald Trump Vs Zelensky: US NSA Advises Ukraine To ‘Tone It Down’ Amid Trump’s ‘Dictator’ Remake

US NSA Mike Waltz advised Ukrainian officials to ease their rhetoric after a heated exchange between Donald Trump and Zelenskyy


US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Thursday, February 20, advised Ukrainian officials to ease their rhetoric following a heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Waltz specifically urged Ukraine to take a closer look at the proposed minerals agreement.

Waltz Calls for Diplomacy

Speaking to Fox News, Waltz stated that Ukraine “needs to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal,” referring to a minerals agreement that has been under discussion. His comments come as tensions escalate between Trump and Zelenskyy over recent statements made by both leaders.

Press Conference Between Trump’s Envoy and Zelenskyy Cancelled

In a related development, a scheduled press conference between Zelenskyy and retired US General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, was abruptly cancelled. The event was called off at the request of the US delegation, according to officials in Kyiv, as reported by Euronews.

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson, Serhii Nikiforov, confirmed the cancellation but did not provide further details. Meanwhile, the US delegation has not issued any comments regarding the matter. The cancellation has added to the uncertainty surrounding the future of US support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump-Zelenskyy War of Words Intensifies

The tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy escalated on Wednesday when Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “modestly successful comedian” and a “dictator.” Trump’s remarks were made in response to Zelenskyy’s assertion that Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation.

Furthering his criticism, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Zelenskyy “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.” The comments have sparked further debate over Trump’s stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and his potential policies regarding the conflict.

Ukraine Furious Over US-Russia Talks

Adding to Ukraine’s frustrations, the US recently participated in negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia without including Ukraine in the discussions. This development has angered Ukrainian officials and European leaders, with Zelenskyy strongly opposing any deal made without Ukraine’s direct involvement.

Zelenskyy also expressed his opposition to a proposed agreement that would grant the US access to hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Ukrainian minerals, further complicating the diplomatic situation. The exclusion of Ukraine from these talks has raised concerns about Washington’s future support for Kyiv in its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

